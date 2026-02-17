Development Bank of Wales

Banc-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Equity

Contact the Author:

About the author

The Development Bank of Wales funds businesses that they think will benefit Wales and its people. The ones that will create ripples of growth- those that are more than a good business model or a great idea.

 View Profile Page
17 February 2026

development banK of wales

Spotnails Targets Next Stage of Growth with Joint Funding Package from Development Bank of Wales and HSBC UK

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Caption: Donagh Kenny, HSBC UK; David Perez, Development Bank of Wales; Craig Bates, Spotnails; Kabitah Begum, Development Bank of Wales.

Spotnails, a Welsh importer and distributor of industrial tools, nails and fasteners for the UK construction sector, has secured almost £3 million in joint funding from the Development Bank of Wales and HSBC UK to support the next phase of its growth.

The Caerphilly-based company, which has operated for more than 70 years, has received a £1.7 million loan from HSBC UK and a £1.2 million loan from the Development Bank through the Wales Flexible Investment Fund.

The refinance allows Spotnails to restructure existing facilities, including the buyout of earlier Development Bank equity, while sustaining its long-term relationship with both lenders.

This latest investment marks the continuation of a partnership with the Development Bank which began in 2019, when the Development Bank provided £1.7 million to support a management buyout enabling Managing Director Craig Bates to acquire the company from its previous owners. A £500,000 equity warrant followed in 2023 to help accelerate the company’s expansion plans.

Over the course of this relationship, the Development Bank has provided patient capital and strategic support that has underpinned Spotnails’ evolution – from the MBO through to its current growth phase. This value add has included flexible structuring at key moments, continuity of portfolio support, and a funding approach aligned with the company’s long-term ambitions, all of which have helped create the conditions for sustainable expansion.

The new capital provides Spotnails with fresh scope to grow, following a recent move to a larger warehouse, the recruitment of two additional staff, and the launch of a new e‑shop.

Craig Bates, Managing Director at Spotnails, said:

“The Development Bank has been really good to us over the last six years. This new joint investment with HSBC UK gives us the headroom we need to continue expanding and to pursue sustainable growth.

 

“We needed to restructure our funding, and were keen to maintain our link with the Development Bank given the strength of our relationship with them to date, and the value that relationship has added to our business. It’s a win‑win all round.”

Kabitah Begum, Senior Portfolio Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“We’re pleased that our long-term relationship with Spotnails has helped put the business in a strong position for further growth. This joint funding package with HSBC UK enables us to continue our partnership following what would otherwise have concluded a successful cycle of investment.

 

“Our £1.2 million loan, delivered alongside HSBC UK’s support, gives Spotnails the platform to keep expanding, and we look forward to continuing our work with them as a long-term partner, providing value over and above our investment.”

Donagh Kenny, Relationship Manager at HSBC UK, said:

“Spotnails has spent more than seven decades building a strong heritage in the Welsh construction sector, so it’s great to be able to back a business whose longstanding history continues to shape its ambition for the future. This joint funding package gives the company the headroom to keep evolving and investing with confidence. We’re proud to work alongside the Development Bank of Wales to help drive the next chapter of Spotnails’ growth.”

Financed by Welsh Government, the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund supports Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available from £25,000 to £10 million.

For more information, visit developmentbank.wales

Spotnails yn symud ymlaen i gam nesaf ei dwf gyda phecyn ariannu ar y cyd o £3 miliwn gan Fanc Datblygu Cymru a HSBC UK

“Mae prentisiaethau’n rhoi’r cyfle i ni gymryd pobl ifanc dawnus ymlaen ar ddechrau eu taith a meithrin y wybodaeth, yr ymddygiadau a’r gwerthoedd cywir o’r diwrnod cyntaf un. Mae cenhedlaeth goll o grefftwyr a pheirianwyr, ac rydym yn profi hynny bob dydd yn ein sector ni. Drwy hyfforddi prentisiaid yn y ffordd iawn – gyda chefnogaeth y buddsoddiad cywir a phrofiad ein cydweithwyr uwch cymwys a phroffesiynol – rydym yn eu helpu i adeiladu gyrfaoedd llwyddiannus tra hefyd yn sicrhau galluedd ein diwydiant yn y dyfodol.”


Dywedodd y Gweinidog Sgiliau, Jack Sargeant:

"Mae The Ethikos Group yn enghraifft wych o sut mae busnesau Cymru yn buddsoddi yn y genhedlaeth nesaf o ddoniau. Mae prentisiaethau wrth wraidd ein cynlluniau i adeiladu gweithlu cryfach a mwy medrus yng Nghymru, ac mae'n wych gweld cwmnïau yng ngogledd Cymru yn creu cyfleoedd go iawn i unigolion ddysgu, ennill a symud ymlaen i yrfaoedd gwerth chweil.

"Yn ystod Wythnos Genedlaethol Prentisiaethau, byddwn yn annog pobl i archwilio beth all prentisiaethau ei gynnig – ac unrhyw fusnes sy'n bwriadu tyfu i ystyried sut y gallai prentisiaid eu helpu i feithrin y sgiliau sydd eu hangen arnynt ar gyfer llwyddiant hirdymor."


Dywedodd Claire Grimshaw, Swyddog Portffolio Banc Datblygu Cymru: /strong>

“Mae prentisiaethau’n chwarae rhan hanfodol wrth helpu busnesau i feithrin y sgiliau sydd eu hangen arnynt ar gyfer llwyddiant hirdymor, yn enwedig mewn sectorau arbenigol fel peirianneg. Mae The Ethikos Group yn enghraifft gref o gwmni sy’n buddsoddi yn ei weithlu yn y dyfodol drwy greu cyfleoedd hyfforddi o ansawdd uchel a rhoi llwybr clir i bobl ifanc i yrfaoedd medrus, gwerth chweil, sydd â chyflog da.

“Mae ein cefnogaeth ni wedi’i chynllunio i helpu cwmnïau fel The Ethikos Group i dyfu’n hyderus – gan ehangu eu gweithrediadau, cryfhau eu gallu hyfforddi a datblygu’r doniau a fydd yn gyrru eu diwydiant ymlaen. Mae’n galonogol gweld yr effaith y mae eu rhaglen brentisiaeth eisoes yn ei chael, ar gyfer y busnes ac ar gyfer y sylfaen sgiliau ehangach yn y rhanbarth.”

“Mae prentisiaethau’n rhoi’r cyfle i ni gymryd pobl ifanc dawnus ymlaen ar ddechrau eu taith a meithrin y wybodaeth, yr ymddygiadau a’r gwerthoedd cywir o’r diwrnod cyntaf un. Mae cenhedlaeth goll o grefftwyr a pheirianwyr, ac rydym yn profi hynny bob dydd yn ein sector ni. Drwy hyfforddi prentisiaid yn y ffordd iawn – gyda chefnogaeth y buddsoddiad cywir a phrofiad ein cydweithwyr uwch cymwys a phroffesiynol – rydym yn eu helpu i adeiladu gyrfaoedd llwyddiannus tra hefyd yn sicrhau galluedd ein diwydiant yn y dyfodol.”


Dywedodd y Gweinidog Sgiliau, Jack Sargeant:

"Mae The Ethikos Group yn enghraifft wych o sut mae busnesau Cymru yn buddsoddi yn y genhedlaeth nesaf o ddoniau. Mae prentisiaethau wrth wraidd ein cynlluniau i adeiladu gweithlu cryfach a mwy medrus yng Nghymru, ac mae'n wych gweld cwmnïau yng ngogledd Cymru yn creu cyfleoedd go iawn i unigolion ddysgu, ennill a symud ymlaen i yrfaoedd gwerth chweil.

"Yn ystod Wythnos Genedlaethol Prentisiaethau, byddwn yn annog pobl i archwilio beth all prentisiaethau ei gynnig – ac unrhyw fusnes sy'n bwriadu tyfu i ystyried sut y gallai prentisiaid eu helpu i feithrin y sgiliau sydd eu hangen arnynt ar gyfer llwyddiant hirdymor."


Dywedodd Claire Grimshaw, Swyddog Portffolio Banc Datblygu Cymru: /strong>

“Mae prentisiaethau’n chwarae rhan hanfodol wrth helpu busnesau i feithrin y sgiliau sydd eu hangen arnynt ar gyfer llwyddiant hirdymor, yn enwedig mewn sectorau arbenigol fel peirianneg. Mae The Ethikos Group yn enghraifft gref o gwmni sy’n buddsoddi yn ei weithlu yn y dyfodol drwy greu cyfleoedd hyfforddi o ansawdd uchel a rhoi llwybr clir i bobl ifanc i yrfaoedd medrus, gwerth chweil, sydd â chyflog da.

“Mae ein cefnogaeth ni wedi’i chynllunio i helpu cwmnïau fel The Ethikos Group i dyfu’n hyderus – gan ehangu eu gweithrediadau, cryfhau eu gallu hyfforddi a datblygu’r doniau a fydd yn gyrru eu diwydiant ymlaen. Mae’n galonogol gweld yr effaith y mae eu rhaglen brentisiaeth eisoes yn ei chael, ar gyfer y busnes ac ar gyfer y sylfaen sgiliau ehangach yn y rhanbarth.”

Get Closer to the Businesses Building Wales’ Future
DB - EP GRAPHIC
How to write a business plan v2
Understanding EBITDA a short guide for businesses v2
Five benefits of appointing a non-executive director 1
Banc-profile-page-340px-x-600px_WG
What is the difference between equity and debt redux
What do investors look for in a tech start-up
How data analytics can revolutionise your business strategy

More Stories from Development Bank of Wales:

 More Stories from Development Bank of Wales
Business News Wales //