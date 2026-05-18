Spotlight on Women in Construction: An Apprenticeship Journey in Building Control

As part of ongoing efforts to highlight skills pathways and career opportunities across Mid Wales, Growing Mid Wales has shared this insight from Leah Bell, a Trainee Building Control Officer with Ceredigion County Council.

Supporting women across all sectors and promoting apprenticeships as valuable career routes remain central to building a strong and inclusive workforce for the future.

Leah's story reflects both of these priorities. As she progresses through her apprenticeship and works towards becoming the first female Registered Building Inspector (RBI) in Ceredigion, her experience demonstrates how apprenticeships can open doors into highly technical and rewarding careers — including in sectors traditionally underrepresented by women.

Her journey below highlights the importance of encouraging more young people, particularly women, to explore opportunities in construction and the built environment.

Leah Bell said:

“Building Control is one of the most rewarding and quietly influential roles in construction. At its core, it ensures the places we live, work, and learn in are safe, sustainable, and compliant with national legislation and, where applicable, Local Authority Building Control (LABC) technical guidance or British and European standards. It's a blend of detective work, problem‑solving, and project guardianship — ideal for anyone who enjoys logic, detail, and seeing a project grow from foundation to finish. “As a trainee, no two days are the same. I might be reviewing architectural plans one moment and out on‑site with experienced Registered Building Inspectors the next, carrying out inspections, attending multidisciplinary meetings, completing technical paperwork, or tackling the weekly challenge of memorising yet another regulation or approved document. By the end of my traineeship, I'll have completed four professional exams, qualified as a Building Control professional, and registered with the Building Safety Regulator as a Registered Building Inspector — becoming the first female RBI in Ceredigion. A small personal milestone, but one I hope becomes a stepping stone for women entering our local construction sector. “Construction is still a heavily male‑dominated profession, yet Building Control is beginning to buck that trend, with the number of female RBIs rising above national averages in other construction fields. But statistics are only part of the story. Every woman who joins the industry helps shift the culture, broaden perspectives, and challenge outdated ideas of what a ‘construction person' looks like. “I'm fortunate to work in a team that champions inclusion and values what women bring to the table. I enjoy the friendly banter — and the only thing I'm teased about is my unwavering loyalty to Leeds United. Being young and a woman can create obstacles, but I see them as opportunities to make the path smoother for whoever follows. “Construction is often described as one of the “last bastions of masculinity,” but I see an industry on the brink of evolution — one where talent, curiosity, and determination matter far more than stereotypes. Before starting my apprenticeship, I assumed apprenticeships were mainly for people who “fell into” a trade, but I couldn't have been more wrong. Building Control apprenticeships are technical, scientific, and highly specialised. Every structural principle and regulation comes to life on‑site, and if you're naturally curious and love asking “why?”, you'll thrive here. “To anyone wondering whether construction — or Building Control — is for them: if you enjoy problem‑solving, teamwork, and making a difference in your community, there is a place for you. Women aren't just joining construction — we're reshaping it, and the door is wide open for the next generation.”

Leah's apprenticeship is supported through the LABC training programme, helping to develop the next generation of building inspectors, with additional support from the Welsh Government.

Supporting skills and career pathways like this is a key priority for the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP), which works with employers, education providers and partners across the region to ensure training and apprenticeship opportunities align with the needs of the Mid Wales economy.

Emma Thomas, Chair of the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership, said:

“Apprenticeships play a vital role in helping people develop valuable skills while supporting businesses and public services across Mid Wales. Stories like Leah's highlight the exciting and rewarding career opportunities available through apprenticeships — including in sectors where we want to encourage more women to consider a future. “Through our work with employers and training providers, the Regional Skills Partnership is committed to promoting inclusive pathways into skilled careers and ensuring people across the region can explore the wide range of opportunities available to them.”

To explore the range of careers, training routes and apprenticeship opportunities available across the region, visit the Careers in 360 platform: https://careersin360.com