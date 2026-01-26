Sport Unites with Government for National Campaign to Tackle Male Isolation

Rugby icon Jonny Wilkinson, Ashes centurion Jacob Bethell and teenage darts sensation Luke Littler are among the sports stars throwing their support behind the UK Government’s ‘Team Up’ campaign to tackle male loneliness.

With one in four boys and young men aged 11-24 saying they feel lonely at least some of the time, Team Up aims to show how sport can help them find safe, welcoming spaces to make friends, build support networks, and feel part of a community.

Boxing champion Conor Benn, four-time Winter Olympian Dave Ryding and former darts world champion Luke Humphries are also backing the week-long campaign, which is supported by the Premier League, EFL, Rugby Football League, England and Wales Cricket Board, Lawn Tennis Association, Parkrun and men’s charity Movember.

People across the country will be able to get involved through a wide range of initiatives on offer at local clubs, with details available on the new Team Up website. The UK Government has also partnered with fitness app Runna to give people the chance to join the movement with a free Team Up trial, which offers personalised training plans to experienced runners and complete newcomers alike.

The UK Government said Ministers are deeply concerned that without positive spaces, young men are vulnerable to isolation, poor mental health, and negative influences found in the digital world. The UK Government is investing £400 million in grassroots facilities to make the benefits of sport truly accessible to all, as well as £500 million to improve youth centres and services as part of the first-in-a-generation National Youth Strategy.

After leading a roundtable of clubs, leagues and governing bodies last summer, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy pledged to unite sport to raise awareness and promote the vast array of programmes and projects, support and services doing great work in communities all over the country.

Now, the Culture Secretary is urging the country’s leading sports organisations to come together to tackle the male loneliness crisis, promote social connection, and highlight support for men’s mental health as part of a new government drive later this month.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

“Too many of our young men are facing loneliness and struggle in silence, not sure where to turn. This has a serious impact on their mental health and on the communities we all share. By coming together we can use the power of sport to reach young men, hold on to them, provide them with positive activities and support them with their mental health. “Through local clubs, programmes, and support networks, we can challenge the stigma and show young men that there is a whole community behind them.”

Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock said:

“Every local team, club session and shared game can be an opportunity for young men to build connections and feel included. Initiatives like Team Up show how sport can create a welcoming environment where friendships take root, confidence grows, and nobody is left on the sidelines.”

Former England rugby union international Jonny Wilkinson said:

“It’s definitely not wrong to feel isolated – to feel lonely, on your own, challenged, stressed, to feel all those kind of things. It sure can be tough, but it’s definitely not out of the ordinary. “I’m supporting this campaign because of the power of sport, the power of activity, of getting together with other like-minded people. The power of sharing, letting go, being able to experience that connection with people. Coming together through sport is a special thing and it can change lives.”

England cricketer Jacob Bethell said:

“Cricket gave me a place to belong. Being part of a team teaches you that you matter, that your voice counts, and that you’re stronger together than on your own. “That’s why I’m supporting the Team Up campaign and would encourage anyone to get down to their local cricket club and find their team.”

2024 PDC World Darts Champion, Luke Humphries said: