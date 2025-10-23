Sport Pembrokeshire Young Ambassadors take Inspiration Back to Schools

Young Ambassador training has brought more than 70 school children together to champion sport and physical activity with Sport Pembrokeshire.

The Young Ambassador event, sponsored by Valero, develops the next generation of role models who will lead, mentor and inspire others to be more physically active in their schools and communities.

Specially selected pupils from Ysgol Greenhill, Ysgol Penryhn Dewi, Ysgol Caer Elen, Haverfordwest High, Portfield, Ysgol Bro Gwaun, Milford Haven School, Ysgol Harri Tudur and Pembrokeshire College all took part.

Sport Pembrokeshire officers delivered a variety of workshops relating to inclusive delivery, leadership skills and communications, as well as a first aid workshop with Pembrokeshire Leisure, coinciding with national Restart a Heart Day.

Young people heard from Gold Young Ambassadors Alannah Heasman and Anna May Gold, and Silver Young Ambassador Alexa Tawn about their sporting journeys.

There was advice about coaching and volunteer opportunities from Mike King of the WRU and former Wales rugby captain Ryan Jones sent an inspirational message of congratulations.

The highlight of the day was a visit from special guest Matt Bush, Paralympic Gold medallist, who spoke to the group about his achievements before a Q&A and chance for photos and autographs.

Active Young People Co-ordinator Rominy Colville said:

“The latest cohort of Young Ambassadors will play an important role in inspiring their peers to embrace the benefits of sport and activity. “Thank you to our sponsor Valero for supporting the Young Ambassador programme and the fantastic young people involved.”