Sport Pembrokeshire Welcomes Bronze Young Ambassadors

A new cohort of Sport Pembrokeshire Bronze Young Ambassadors are ready to inspire fellow pupils.

A total of 68 pupils from 24 primary schools attended the Bronze Young Ambassador Conference on September 17th at the Pembrokeshire Archives, sponsored by Valero.

Pupils attended a carousel of four workshops which included disability inclusion training, first aid delivered by Rhian from Pembrokeshire Leisure, warm up games and leadership ideas and action planning.

Gold Young Ambassadors Alannah Heasman and Anna May introduced the day by outlining their journeys with the young ambassador programme to date, including Alannah now taking up a role on the Youth Sport Trust National Panel.

Pupils have been tasked with inspiring others to be more physically active and be role models within their primary schools.

Pupils were all given activity bags with equipment and resources cards to get them started on their Young Ambassador journey.

Active Young People Co-ordinator with Sport Pembrokeshire, Rominy Colville, said: