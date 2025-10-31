Sport as a Driver of Wales’ Economic Future

Sport is so much more than a game. It is one of Wales’ most powerful assets, an economic driver, a health booster, and a global showcase of who we are as a nation.

When we talk about the Welsh economy, we rightly think about sectors like energy, finance, and manufacturing. But sport also deserves to be at the heart of that conversation. It generates jobs, attracts tourism, and drives inward investment. Every time we host international competition or put Welsh athletes on a global stage, we shine a light on our country, drawing in visitors, businesses, and opportunities.

The benefits go far beyond economics. Sport has a direct impact on health and well-being, cutting NHS costs, improving resilience, and strengthening communities. It develops skills that are vital in the workplace: leadership, teamwork, and perseverance. It creates career pathways that inspire the next generation and help build a stronger, more confident Wales.

But to unlock the full potential of sport, we need to take a fresh look at how we build what I would call a sporting ecosystem. Success on the field, or on the track, in the pool, or wherever we compete, is an important part of that. But it cannot stand alone. We need investment in facilities, alignment between sports bodies, and closer partnership between government, business, clubs, and communities.

That ecosystem must be underpinned by collaboration. Public and private sectors both have a role to play. No single funding stream can carry the full weight of sport in Wales. We need blended investment, smarter use of data, and shared measurement frameworks that prove value collectively, not in silos.

Wales has a unique advantage: we are small and agile enough to innovate. That means we can move faster, test ideas, and bring together partners in ways that larger nations struggle to do. We should embrace entrepreneurship, particularly in areas like technology and media, which can amplify sport’s reach and make our ecosystem more sustainable.

The future of sport in Wales must be built on innovation, collaboration, and a recognition of its true value to our economy and society. If we get this right, sport won’t just inspire us on the field, it will help power the Welsh economy and strengthen our communities for generations to come.

