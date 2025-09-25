Sport and Exercise Therapy Students Support Ironman Wales 2025

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s (UWTSD) BSc Sport & Exercise Therapy students have partnered with Ironman Wales for its 2025 campaign.

Over the race weekend, second-year students and recent graduates provided soft tissue massage treatments to competing athletes during registration, helping them prepare and recover ahead of the world-renowned event in Tenby.

This hands-on involvement gave students invaluable experience in real-world, high-performance sporting environments.

Siân Bowen, Sport & Exercise Therapy Lecturer at UWTSD, said:

“Opportunities like Ironman Wales gave our students the chance to put their learning into practice in a fast-paced, professional setting. They gained direct experience working with elite athletes while also developing the confidence and skills they will carry into their future careers.”

Students themselves reflected on the impact of the opportunity. For Sam Holland:

“It was a great experience and inspirational working at such a prestigious event and seeing athletes from all over the world come to compete.”

Finley Jones adds:

“It was a rewarding experience as these were inspiring athletes pushing their bodies to the limits. It was a privilege to work on them and listen to their stories.”

Cynyr Llewellyn-Jones said: