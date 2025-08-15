Splott Community Volunteers Win Public Vote for Big Community Clean Up

Swansea-based commercial cleaning company Mrs Buckét has announced that Splott Community Volunteers in Cardiff has won the public vote for the very first Mrs Buckét’s The Big Community Clean Up.

After being shortlisted as one of the three finalists on the Mrs Buckét website, Splott Community Volunteers came out on top with almost half (46%) of the public vote.

Since June, Mrs Buckét has been on the lookout for community spaces across South Wales in need of some extra TLC. The initiative was launched to give back to the communities in which the company works, with a 24-hour free clean-up led by founder Rachael Flanagan and The Big Community Clean Up team, set to take place on September 20.

All nominated venues were reviewed by a panel of judges, including Mrs Buckét CEO and founder Rachael Flanagan, founder of mental health charity Bigmoose Chloe Smith, mental health advocate and former BBC The Traitors star Andrew Jenkins and founder of the Child of Wales awards, Blanche Sainsbury.

Following the panel's careful selection of three finalists, the public was invited to cast their vote – and Cardiff’s Splott Community Volunteers came out on top.

Rachael Flanagan, CEO and founder of Mrs Buckét, said:

“We are so excited to get started with our very first Big Community Clean Up and to support Splott Community Volunteers, who do such incredible work in their area. “It’s so nice to give back to the communities that have helped the business grow, and also support the areas where my colleagues and I live and work.”

Judge and former BBC The Traitors star Andrew Jenkins said:

“Splott Community Volunteers are very deserving winners of the Community Clean Up. It was a very difficult decision for the panel to pick the final three. “The work they do in the community really stuck out to us and I cannot wait to see what difference the big community clean up makes to their space.”

Lynne Thomas, CEO at Splott Community Volunteers, added: