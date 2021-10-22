Spirit of Wales Distillery Wins Two Vodka Masters Gold Medals

Shortly after launching the Steeltown Welsh Vodkas, the Spirit of Wales Distillery is ecstatic with the double gold wins at the Vodka Masters competition.

Spirit of Wales Distillery is excited to announce their Steeltown Welsh Vodka and Spirit of Wales Home Wheat Vodka have been awarded gold medals at the 2021 Vodka Masters competition, hosted by the Spirits Business.

The Spirits Business Awards aims to reward those driving excellence across the industry, from retailers and distributors to marketers, brands, distillers, and blenders. Recognising the people and brands who push the boundaries of innovation and celebrate all areas of the spirits industry.

“We were thrilled when we received the results,” said Head Distiller James Gibbons. “It’s great to know that our hard work and curious distilling techniques have once again been recognized by The Spirits Business.”

Hosted by The Spirits Business, The Vodka Masters competition is an annual event that sees experts in the field blind judge vodkas from around the world. Spirit of Wales Distillery – a newcomer on the scene in Newport, South Wales received gold medals for:

Spirit of Wales Steeltown Triple Grain Welsh Vodka, and

Spirit of Wales Steeltown Single Grain Welsh Vodka.

Load the flavour for a bright palate, with Spirit of Wales commemorative Steeltown Welsh Grain Vodka. Made with Welsh water and filtered through Anthracite or Welsh coal from Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, South West Wales. This triple grain Welsh Vodka has soft vanilla and black peppercorn aromas with complex cereal notes that are backed by delicate citrus-like freshness. Spirit of Wales Single Grain Wheat Vodka is perfect for cocktails and mixed drinks with its wheat flavour notes and expressive hints of vanilla and cereal husk for a bright cleansing palate.

Spirit of Wales Distillery’s Welsh Triple Grain Vodka and Welsh Single Grain Wheat Vodka now join their Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin, which was awarded silver and bronze medals at the prestigious Spirit Business Gin Masters Awards earlier this year. Spirit of Wales Distillery has also won awards from the International Wine and Spirits Competition during 2021, silver for Steeltown Welsh Dry Gin, and a bronze for Dragon’s Breath Welsh Spiced Rum.

Daniel Dyer, CEO of Spirit of Wales Distillery, remarked:

“I’m proud of the team here. Creating such unique and crafted Welsh vodkas has been a wonderful achievement for us. I am delighted that our customers can drink all of our award-winning gin, rum, and now vodka products, knowing that they have been judged to be amongst the best in the world.”

To celebrate their gold medals from the Vodka Masters 2021, the Spirit of Wales Distillery has a promotion for two bottles of Steeltown Triple Grain Welsh Vodka for just £50.00, including free delivery in the UK until the end of October 2021. Tours and tastings of the Spirit of Wales’s range of award-winning Welsh spirits are available at the Newport distillery in South Wales or visit them at the Gwent distillery to make your own gin or rum.

All the Spirit of Wales products and experiences are bookable via the Spirit of Wales Distillery website. Alternatively, the commemorative Welsh spirits are available from Masters of Malt who said Steeltown Welsh Vodka tasted of “Crisp cereal and young yeast, suggestions of lemon zest with a prickly peppercorn finish.”