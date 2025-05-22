Speech and Language Therapy Student Wins Inspirational Mentor Award

A Wrexham University student has been awarded for her outstanding contribution to widening participation by offering mentorship to school pupils from across Wales.

Rosie Younger, a second-year Speech and Language Therapy student and Student Ambassador, won the Inspirational Mentor Award at the recent Reaching Wider National Mentoring Project event, which took place at the university.

Alongside her studies, Rosie has been mentoring high school students from across Wales as part of three different projects, including Reaching Wider’s core mentoring project, the STEM project and young carers project.

Rosie said:

“I feel very honoured to have received the award. I have really enjoyed being a part of the mentoring projects and feel proud to have made a difference to the young people I was supporting. “The students I supported were from schools all across Wales and were different ages ranging from 14 to 18. I've been involved in three different projects – the core mentoring project, the STEM project and young carers – this one in particular was extremely close to my heart as I’m a carer for my grandmother.”

During the mentoring sessions, Rosie gave young people advice and answered their questions around accessing higher education – as well as working on their study skills, providing advice on managing finances at university and tips on how to deal with stress.

Rosie said:

“Reaching Wider’s mentoring projects are hugely important. There are so many different topics you get to touch upon through the various projects they run. “We never had this when I was in school, so it’s a wonderful feeling when you are able to give the advice to young people, that you wish you’d had growing up.”

Amber Percy, Widening Access Coordinator at Wrexham University, said:

“A huge congratulations to Rosie for winning the Inspirational Mentor Award at the Reaching Wider National Mentoring Project event. “It has been a pleasure working with all the mentors on the project, who work so hard alongside their studies to support future students, Rosie has been inspirational throughout her time on the projects. “I would also like to congratulate all the other student mentors who were recognised at our recent awards ceremony.”

Discussing the Reaching Wider National Mentoring Project, Amber added: