Specialist Legal Advice on Contracts

If you are in business, then you need to be operating on your own terms as small print or as set out in clear contracts.

While you can draft your own terms and conditions of business and contracts, if you find yourself in a position where you need to enforce your terms in a court of law, you will find it extremely difficult if not impossible to do so.

And when it comes to contracts, the devil is in the detail, so it pays to use a legal expert with extensive experience in drafting and enforcing contract terms.

Peter Lynn has spent the last 33 years doing exactly this, and as well as drafting new contracts or terms and conditions, he can advise on:

  • Exiting Contracts
  • Challenging Contract Enforceability
  • Negotiating Bank-loan and Other Finance Terms
  • Renegotiating Key Terms Within any Agreement
  • Enforcing Contracts and Terms of Business
  • Negotiating and Drafting Terms for the Purchase or Sale of Business Assets

And much much more.

So no matter the sector you operate in, if you require an experienced contractual expert, contact Peter Lynn on 01792 450010 or email [email protected]

Peter Lynn and Partners was established in 1999 to offer top quality commercial and civil advice to businesses and people in Swansea. With several offices in the heart of the Swansea area and a base in Cardiff as well, PL&P offer a wide range of legal advice and services to individuals and businesses across the South Wales region.

Their experienced solicitors provide a high quality service, which is tailored to the specific legal needs of the client, and ultimately aim to be ‘Preventing Legal Problems.’ We provide our clients professional legal services in lots of different sectors including Personal Injury, Family Law, Wills and Trusts, Residential Property, Commercial Property, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Criminal Law, Agricultural Law, and Sports and Entertainment Law.

Peter Lynn and Partners have 40 members of staff which contain nine partners, 21 qualified solicitors and paralegals who are backed by a team of seven support staff. They are committed to securing the best outcome for all our clients.
 

