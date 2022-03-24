Specialist Legal Advice on Contracts

If you are in business, then you need to be operating on your own terms as small print or as set out in clear contracts.

While you can draft your own terms and conditions of business and contracts, if you find yourself in a position where you need to enforce your terms in a court of law, you will find it extremely difficult if not impossible to do so.

And when it comes to contracts, the devil is in the detail, so it pays to use a legal expert with extensive experience in drafting and enforcing contract terms.

Peter Lynn has spent the last 33 years doing exactly this, and as well as drafting new contracts or terms and conditions, he can advise on:

Exiting Contracts

Challenging Contract Enforceability

Negotiating Bank-loan and Other Finance Terms

Renegotiating Key Terms Within any Agreement

Enforcing Contracts and Terms of Business

Negotiating and Drafting Terms for the Purchase or Sale of Business Assets

And much much more.

So no matter the sector you operate in, if you require an experienced contractual expert, contact Peter Lynn on 01792 450010 or email [email protected]