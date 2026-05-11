Specialist Insurance Broker Aims to Help Families

Steve Jones, founder of independent comparison engine Comparison Creator, is set to relaunch his Protect Your Family brand as a stand-alone specialist insurance broker at this year’s BIBA conference.

The new business, which is currently under development, will focus on products including landlords insurance, home insurance, gadget insurance, wedding cover, home emergency and boiler protection, as well as other everyday policies aimed at giving families greater peace of mind through simple, accessible insurance solutions.

Steve will be joined at Protect Your Family by Eddie Weekes, an experienced insurance and fintech professional with more than 24 years’ experience across insurance distribution, scheme development, comparison technology, and strategic partnerships.

Steve explained that the development of the Protect your Family brand as a standalone broker comes after years seeing what consumer want from an insurance provider.

He said:

“After more than three decades in insurance, I’ve seen first-hand how complicated and confusing some products can become for customers. There is a clear opportunity in the market for insurance products that are simpler, easier to access and more aligned to the realities of modern family life. Consumers increasingly want straightforward cover that protects the things that matter most to them without unnecessary complexity. Protect Your Family will be built around that principle. “We’re creating a business that combines deep insurance expertise, modern technology and AI-driven customer experiences to make it easier for families to access trusted protection products in one place, delivering smarter journeys, faster decisions and a more personalised experience for every customer.”

Steve added:

“The BIBA conference is the perfect place and time for us to start talking about our plans for Protect your Family. All of our peers and potential partners will be in one place, and it gives us the opportunity to explain to face to face our vision for the brand and how, hopefully, they can be a part of it.”

Steve has worked in the insurance industry for more than 30 years. Following senior roles at the AA and Admiral, he was part of the team behind Gladiator and went on to create Gladiator Commercial, which became one of the UK’s most successful commercial vehicle insurance companies.

In 2010, he founded Comparison Creator, helping grow the business into one of the UK’s leading comparison technology platforms powering white-label comparison services for brands including MoneySuperMarket, Compare the Market, Go.Compare, Confused.com, uSwitch and Money.co.uk.

As part of the launch of Protect Your Family, Steve has stepped down as CEO of Comparison Creator and transitioned into a Non-Executive Director role, allowing him to focus on building the new venture while continuing to support the business strategically.

He added:

“Comparison Creator has been a huge part of my life for nearly two decades and I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve built and what the team has achieved. Stepping into a Non-Executive Director role gives me the opportunity to continue supporting the business strategically, while also focusing on the exciting new chapter with the relaunch of Protect Your Family.”

Eddie Weekes began his career with Admiral Group through the Gladiator brand, where he focused on developing new business partnerships with motor manufacturers and van dealerships across the UK. He later joined an SME insurance start-up, working with insurers to develop delegated insurance schemes including Suzuki Free Insurance, LDV Vans, and Wickes Insurance. In 2008, Eddie became part of the founding team at Comparison Creator, helping build relationships with providers, partners, and clients across the comparison market.

In 2010, Eddie left to found Wyn Connections, a fintech business focused on enabling brokers to transact business online without relying on traditional software platforms, delivering flexible and cost-effective technology solutions. Since 2020, Eddie has served as Chairman and Director of Ecoeus, a business focused on the home mover market, working alongside brands including Purplebricks.