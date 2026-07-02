Specialist Eye Hospitals Strengthen Senior Team

Sana Private Health has expanded its senior team to welcome Francesca Oak as a new Business Relationships Manager.

The new role has been created as demand for specialist eye care continues to grow across Wales, with increasing numbers of patients seeking treatment for age-related eye conditions including cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration.

The appointment will see Francesca, who holds extensive experience in optometry practice, provide expert consultation for optometrists. Advising on bespoke treatment options available for patients, Francesca will also take feedback from optometrists to shape Sana’s future planning based on patient needs.

It is the first time the hospital has brought in a specialist in relationship management. The firm has recently invested in renovating its Bridgend hospital.

Francesca Oak said:

“I’m delighted to join the team at Sana Private Health at this exciting time for the hospital. We are seeing real growth and investment in cutting-edge technologies which will enhance patient care, and I’m looking forward to working with optometrists across Wales to shape our approach to care.”

With hospitals in Swansea and Bridgend, Sana Private Health was established in March 2023 by world-leading ophthalmologists Mr Luke Anderson and Mr Mario Saldanha.

The private healthcare centre offers treatment for glaucoma, retinal disorders, macular degeneration, cornea conditions, refractive lens exchange, laser vision correction, and is a leading specialist centre for cataract removal.

Mr Luke Anderson, Founding Director and Ophthalmic Surgeon at Sana Private Health, said: