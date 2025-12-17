Specialist Engineering Firm Expands Wrexham Operations with Funding Support

JBF Group, a specialist engineering firm based on Wrexham Industrial Estate, has expanded its operations and created nine new jobs following a six-figure investment from the Development Bank of Wales and grant funding from Wrexham Council.

JBF Group is a family-run business which specialises in high-quality civil, structural, and mechanical engineering solutions across a range of sectors including power and public utilities. It employs 82 people across its sites in Wrexham, Bromborough and Yorkshire.

The funding package — delivered via the Welsh Government-backed Wales Flexible Investment Fund — has enabled JBF Group to build a new purpose-built workshop at its Wrexham base. The expansion positions the company to take on new contracts under the AMP8 regulatory cycle, which is driving infrastructure upgrades across the UK utilities sector.

The business has also received grant support from Wrexham Council via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, including £250,000 via the Sites and Premises Scheme and a £31,890 business grant.

Ash Jones, Finance Manager at JBF Group, said:

“The loan from the Development Bank of Wales, and support from Wrexham Council, has allowed us to increase the workforce and capacity at our Wrexham site. The assistance provided throughout the investment process meant everything got done in a timely and efficient manner. “The Development Bank offered the best fit for the funding we required, which has allowed us to grow at our own pace.”

Stewart Williams and Aled Robertson Portfolio Executives at the Development Bank, and said:

“JBF Group is an important employer in Wrexham. They’re well-positioned to support the AMP8 cycle as utilities companies invest in their networks. We’re pleased our funding has helped unlock new opportunities and drive local job creation.”

Financed by Welsh Government, the Wales Flexible Investment Fund is for deals between £25,000 and £10 million. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available for Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years.

For more information, visit the Development Bank of Wales website.