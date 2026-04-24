Specialist Contractor Announces Workforce Expansion

A specialist contractor delivering concrete repair, waterproofing, plastering, and structural work solutions has announced a series of developments.

Over the course of 2025, Vale CRW Ltd experienced substantial growth, doubling the size of its team to meet increasing demand across its expanding project portfolio. This growth culminated in a strategic move to new, purpose-designed premises at the end of the year.

Merthyr Tydfil-based Vale CRW Ltd has also made significant investments in marketing, including enhanced digital marketing initiatives aimed at strengthening brand visibility and engagement across the sector.

The firm has also secured its largest contract to date. Working in partnership with R&M Williams and the City & County of Swansea, the company has been appointed to deliver extensive structural repairs to two tower blocks at Croft Street, Swansea. The project will support over 100 council homes and forms part of a wider multi-million-pound regeneration programme.

At the start of the year, Vale CRW Ltd also achieved ISO 45001 accreditation, the international standard for occupational health and safety management systems, whilst renewing ISO 14001 and ISO 9001.

Managing Director Dylan Pritchard said: