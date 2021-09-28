Special Event will Look at How the Welsh Economy Can Adapt

A special event looking at how the Welsh economy can adapt under the impact of climate change and the Coronavirus pandemic will take place later this week.

The interactive session, chaired by Marlies Hoecherl, Partner of Capital Law, features a panel of leading business leaders who will provide their insights on the challenges facing the Welsh economy as the country aims to tackle the impact of climate change and the pandemic whilst striving for a net zero ecosystem.

The event, which has been organised by Chambers Wales and NatWest, will take place at 10:30am on Thursday, September 30.

Leading the panel will be guest speaker Sebastian Burnside, Chief Economist of NatWest Group, who will provide an overview of the impact of global forces on the Welsh economy, including the ongoing impact of the pandemic and the increasingly urgent climate crisis.

Joining him for the discussion will be Mike Owen, Group Investment Director, Development Bank of Wales; Wayne Harvey, Partner, Gambit Corporate Finance; and Ieuan Rosser, Managing Director, Freight Logistics Solutions

There will also be a Q&A session with the panel so that viewers can raise specific issues important to them and their business in Wales.

Paul Slevin, President of Chambers Wales, said

“As we look forward following the challenges of the past 18 months, the forces affecting the business ecosystem are clear; the ongoing impact of the pandemic coupled with the need to move to net zero to create a sustainable Wales for the future. It is important to start an open dialogue with businesses on what the future holds and how we create this step-change.”

Gemma Casey, NatWest Cymru’s Ecosystem Manager for Wales, added:

“Businesses are under incredible pressure from the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. You've only got to look at the news headlines to see that many industries are in real crisis. Added to that is the climate challenge, which we all know is a real and imminent threat. For so many businesses this must feel like being at the centre of the perfect storm. “But we know that business owners and leaders are tremendously resilient. I'm looking forward to hearing Sebastian's insight, and the views of the other panellists, into how Welsh businesses and the economy can adapt, not just to survive this period but to really thrive in a changed and changing world.”

Click Here to register for this free event visit