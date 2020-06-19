Spanish Bar and Restaurant Announces Plans to Expand ‘Deli Home Delivery’

Pioneering Spanish bar and restaurant group Ultracomida has announced plans to expand its ‘deli home delivery’ service, click and collect, and online tasting events, after a successful trial period.

The independent boutique operators – who run two, award-winning deli-restaurants in the coastal towns of Narberth and Aberystwyth, as well as Curado Bar and Vermut in Cardiff – are well known for bringing a casual dining style influenced by Northern Spain to Wales.

Their website also offers a huge range of carefully selected Spanish produce for UK-wide delivery. Since lockdown came into effect, the online shop has become a major focus for the group as they look to target wine drinkers and restaurant customers currently unable to visit, as well as keep restaurant staff actively employed.

Ultracomida co-founder Paul Grimwood explained,

“Though we have always been able to offer national deliveries through our website, with some remarkable support from our customers and the outstanding diligence of our team, we’ve managed to get a new local delivery service up and running online, too. That means our usual customers across South and West Wales can head to our website and shop for our full deli range – as well as some new meal kits and curated selections- to be delivered by our team in our vans, straight to their doors.”

After investing in an additional van, the group is now planning to start weekly deliveries to new locations around the South West (starting in Bristol, Ludlow, and Chester), with more postcodes to be added in the coming weeks.

In a further effort to bring the full Ultracomida experience into people’s homes, the group has also managed to revive the ‘meet the producer’ events that had become a regular fixture in their restaurants and bars.

Co-founder Shumana Palit explained,

“Our regular, ticketed, tasting events gave our customers a chance to explore some of the stories and meet the producers behind the food we sell and serve, something which is very important to us.

We decided to experiment with offering an online version, in Cardiff – with wine and deli nibbles to be home delivered in advance of the tasting – and we sold over 120 tickets in just a few days. Now that we know there’s an appetite for doing the events online, we’ll be looking to expand with new products, and roll out to other locations as the weeks go by.”

To view the full range of products available for home delivery from Ultracomida, visit: https://www.ultracomida.co.uk/