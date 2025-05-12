Cardiff business
12 May 2025
Cardiff

Southeast Asian Restaurant to Open its Biggest Site in Wales

Banana Tree

Southeast Asian restaurant Banana Tree is set to open its first Welsh site.

Opening on Mill Lane at St David’s Cardiff on June 2, the restaurant and bar will offer launch celebrations including free Katsu for the first 2,000 bookings. The Banana Tree Tuk Tuk will also be touring Cardiff from June 5 to 7, giving away free gifts.

Banana Tree

Tom Patrick, Banana Tree’s Marketing Director, said:

“We couldn’t be more excited to open in Cardiff. It’s our very first site in Wales and our biggest restaurant to date right in the heart of one of the UK’s most exciting food destinations. To celebrate, we’re going big. That means 2,000 free Katsu curries, cocktails on tap, and our signature Tuk Tuk roaming the streets.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, added:

“Banana Tree is set to offer a unique dining experience to its guests, packed with interesting and exciting flavours. The new restaurant is an excellent addition to our brands here at St David’s, and one we know that Cardiff foodies will enjoy.”



