Southeast Asian Restaurant to Open its Biggest Site in Wales

Southeast Asian restaurant Banana Tree is set to open its first Welsh site.

Opening on Mill Lane at St David’s Cardiff on June 2, the restaurant and bar will offer launch celebrations including free Katsu for the first 2,000 bookings. The Banana Tree Tuk Tuk will also be touring Cardiff from June 5 to 7, giving away free gifts.

Tom Patrick, Banana Tree’s Marketing Director, said:

“We couldn’t be more excited to open in Cardiff. It’s our very first site in Wales and our biggest restaurant to date right in the heart of one of the UK’s most exciting food destinations. To celebrate, we’re going big. That means 2,000 free Katsu curries, cocktails on tap, and our signature Tuk Tuk roaming the streets.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, added: