South West Wales Sets Out £6bn Opportunity for Investors

The South West Wales Corporate Joint Committee (SWWCJC) has unveiled its first Regional Investment Prospectus which identifies more than £6 billion in investable opportunities across its priority growth sectors.

The prospectus was launched at the UK Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds.

In an investment pipeline overview, the prospectus presents “a selection of the high-value investment propositions designed to unlock significant untapped potential and deliver compelling total returns over the short, medium and long term”.

They include Pembrokeshire Food Park, Milford Haven CO2 Project – Non Pipeline Transport Carbon Capture and Storage, Cwm Gwyrdd Nantycaws (Circular economy hub), City Waterfront – Swansea Bay, Swansea Energy & Transport Hub and Port Development, Wildfox Resorts – Afan Valley and Global Centre of Rail Excellence.

The prospectus has been developed in collaboration with the local authorities which are part of the SWWCJC – Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, and Swansea – as well as industry partners and regional stakeholders.

It sets out priorities for investment for the region as powering the UK’s energy transition; building a strong, resilient business base and investing in the South West Wales experience.

The region’s strategic priority sectors are listed as energy, life sciences and wellbeing, manufacturing, technology and materials and the experience economy: culture, leisure and hospitality.

Sectors with strong growth momentum are identified as agri-tech and high-value food production and the creative and digital sector.

The Investment Prospectus says:

“South West Wales offers a mature, progressive and collaborative environment for investors with a wealth of opportunities. The region provides cost-effective, well located investment land, creating a solid foundation for new developments and long term growth. “Investors joining the region will find a business base that is both engaged and supportive. From the Private Sector Advisory Board to the Corporate Joint Committee to collaborative initiatives such as the South Wales Industrial Cluster, there is a strong network of like-minded organisations ready to help new ventures succeed.”

Councillor Rob Stewart, Chair of the SWWCJC, said:

“This prospectus is a statement of confidence in South West Wales. We are presenting a single, coherent regional offer to investors — one that reflects our shared priorities, our world-class natural assets, and our commitment to sustainable, inclusive growth.” “UKREiiF is one of the country's leading events for driving investment, regeneration, and infrastructure development, making it the perfect platform to showcase the scale of opportunity in our region. It brings together public and private sector leaders from across the UK and beyond, and we are proud to support the Welsh Government, Ambition North Wales, Cardiff Capital Region, and Growing Mid Wales in showcasing the very best that Wales has to offer.” “Our participation at UKREiiF forms part of a wider programme to strengthen investor engagement and promote South West Wales as a dynamic, future-focused region ready to play a leading role in growing Wales' and the UK's economy.”

For further information on the Regional Investment Prospectus visit southwestcjc.gov.wales