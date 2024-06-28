South Wales to Host International Power Electronics Conference

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is set to host an international conference in Cardiff.

The Power Electronics and Wide Bandgap Power Devices and Applications (WiPDA Europe) conference will take place in the city from 16th to 18th September 2024.

Hosted alongside Cardiff University and Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult, the IEEE WiPDA-Europe conference will provide an opportunity for scientists, designers and engineers to share their latest insights and developments in wide bandgap power devices and applications.

WiPDA-Europe, the IEEE’s second bi-annual conference, will be held at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Before the conference there will be an opportunity for researchers to submit papers to the IEEE focused on topics ranging from wide bandgap system design to device structures and fabrication techniques. A selection of the papers submitted will be showcased at the conference in September.

Attendees at WiPDA-Europe will engage with the latest wide bandgap technology and innovations and participate in technical sessions, tutorials and keynote presentations.

Attendees will also be invited to a private tour of Cardiff University as well as CSA Catapult’s Innovation Centre in Newport.

CSA Catapult, the UK’s leading authority on compound semiconductor applications and commercialisation, specialises in power electronics, photonics, packaging and radio frequency (RF) and microwave communications technologies.

Wide bandgap technology is ideal for power electronics applications such as electric vehicles due to its capabilities in high-power and operating temperatures.

Ingo Ludtke, Head of Power Electronics at CSA Catapult said:

“I am delighted to support the WiPDA-Europe 2024 workshop as General Co-chair and look forward to the event featuring tutorials, keynotes, presentations and a poster session, as well as an evening reception, a gala dinner and a tour of the Cardiff University Translational Research Hub and Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult.”

Wenlong Ming, Reader of Semiconductor Power Electronics at Cardiff University, and Senior Research Fellow at CSA Catapult said: