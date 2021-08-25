South Wales Tax Consultancy Launches Cryptocurrency Division

Tax consultancy Finch & Associates has opened a new office in Cardiff to serve the city’s growing technology sector as part of the firm’s ambitious growth plans.

The new office in Cardiff’s Pendyris Street will enable the Clevedon-based firm to provide specialist R&D tax relief advice to businesses across South Wales, as well as the South West and nationally.

Finch & Associates has also launched a new cryptocurrency tax arm to provide expert advice to the growing numbers of people who are investing in virtual currencies.

Shaun Bartle, associate director at Finch & Associates which also specialises in US and UK taxation, said:

“Cardiff has become a leading technology hub and having a presence in the city means we can help innovative businesses across South Wales secure the R&D tax breaks they need to power their research and growth.” He added: “We are also seeing companies we advise integrate Blockchain technology into their supply chains and create their own cryptocurrency for specific projects. Digital currencies like Bitcoin are also becoming increasingly popular as part of an investment portfolio for individuals. “But many investors are unaware of the tax implications of making such investments, which is why we have launched a new cryptocurrency tax advice service. People often think they are exempt from reporting their income but if you have made any gain from cryptocurrency investments, you may need to inform HMRC. “Our specialist team can advise on the tax implications of cryptocurrency transactions and help ensure compliance in a tax-efficient manner.”

Finch & Associates is a member of CryptoUK, which is the UK’s self-regulatory trade association representing the cryptoasset sector.