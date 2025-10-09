South Wales Steel Firm Opens London Office and Grows Leadership Team

South Wales headquartered steel specialist company Pro Steel Engineering has opened a new London region office.

The firm has also made two new hires, Lauren Bennett and Mark Jenkins.

With over 18 years’ experience in the construction industry working on high profile and complex projects, Commercial Manager Lauren will lead Pro Steel Engineering’s new London Region offering. From the office in Heathrow, she will be instrumental in developing new opportunities, as well as continuing to deliver the high standard of work and customer service expected of existing clients.

Prior to joining, Lauren was instrumental in the delivery of a number of high-profile public and private sector projects including two of the UK’s largest construction and events programmes; the 2012 Olympic Games, and the subsequent Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Transformation where she became the commercial lead for the £160 million infrastructure programme. Notable previous experience also saw Lauren working across a range of clients like AstraZeneca, University College London Neuroscience, New Covent Garden Market, the Houses of Parliament, and the Ministry of Justice.

With extensive international experience across locations in the United States, France, Canada and Sweden, Lauren was also seconded into the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, delivering New British Embassy Projects in Moscow, Athens, Vientiane and Addis Ababa. Lauren is a Chartered Surveyor through the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS), and in 2015 she successfully joined the board of assessors at the RICS in the United Kingdom.

Lauren said:

“After years of working both internationally, and domestically, I absolutely understand what clients want and need for projects of all sizes. I’ve worked in partnerships with Pro Steel over the years and the team’s commitment to excellence and innovation is something that really attracted me to this new role. While the London Region is vast, I've worked and lived here for over 15 years, so I am truly embedded and looking forward to working with new and existing clients alike.”

Pro Steel’s second hire is that of Engineering Manager Mark Jenkins who will be based in the Pontypool office.

Leading all technical aspects of the business; Mark will be ensuring everything is compliant with accreditations, and will work closely with designers, detailers, and fabricators to deliver the service that exceeds a client's expectations. Mark will be part of the Senior Leadership Team, focusing their efforts on growth aspirations and embedding Pro Steel as the preferred supplier for customers.

With over 25 years in Civil Engineering infrastructure roles, he has substantial experience as a design manager, project manager, site agent across previous roles for Atkins (consultancy), Costain, and Alun Griffiths (contractors).

Mark is a Chartered Civil Engineer and Member of the Institution of Civil Engineers, and also holds a NEBOSH National Certificate in Construction Health and Safety.

He said:

“Over the years, Pro Steel has been a real company to look out for, and I’m thrilled to have joined the team and be able to add my experience to the growth potential of the company.”

Richard Selby, Managing Director, Pro Steel Engineering said:

“Both Lauren and Mark bring new skills and values that will undoubtedly help take this company forward as it deserves to. Complemented with the new London office, we want to be recognised as the UK’s preferred service-led supplier for structural steelwork and continue to deliver great projects such as at the Olympic Park, Heathrow Airport, Manchester Airport, and HS2.”

The steel-specialist company experienced a £17 million turnover last year operating throughout the UK and internationally.