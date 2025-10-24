South Wales MOT Centre Goes to Market for First Time in 50 Years

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Bournville MOT Centre, a long-standing MOT testing business in Blaenau Gwent.

Bournville MOT Centre is on the busy Bournville Road in Abertillery. The business has been operated by its current owners for almost 50 years.

The property comprises a substantial workshop building and a separate double garage, all set within a secure site of approximately 0.31 acres. The area surrounding the workshop can be used as a car sales forecourt and offers additional income potential for the business.

The business generated a turnover of £222,414 in the year to 30 April 2025.

Bournville MOT Centre currently specialises in MOT testing only, but the site offers clear potential for expansion through the introduction of additional services such as vehicle servicing or tyre fitting, said Christie & Co.

The adjoining five bedroom bungalow and land is also available by separate negotiation.

Nick Bywater, Director – Retail & Leisure at Christie & Co, said:

“This is a chance to purchase a well-established MOT centre with strong financials and room for growth. The business is ready for a new owner to build on its success and explore additional service offerings.”

Bournville MOT Centre is being sold as a freehold going concern with an asking price of £500,000.