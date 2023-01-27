South Wales Lettings Business Expands

A South Wales property auction and lettings business has snapped up a competitor in the same city.

Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions and Lettings swooped for Everything Lettings in a deal which will see the leading property business more than double the size of its lettings business. The value of the acquisition has not been revealed.

Paul Fosh Auctions, based on Lower Dock Street, in the city, has been established in Newport for more than twenty years. The business, which consistently tops the charts in Wales for the number of properties sold and the cumulative annual total value of the sales, stages monthly online property auctions as well as managing an expanding stable of properties for clients.

The lettings acquisition has created two new jobs and more could be generated as the lettings side of the business continues to grow while retaining its headquarters in Newport.

Paul Fosh, owner and founder of Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

“The acquisition of Everything Lettings is a perfect fit for us and allows our already very healthy lettings business to grow to more than twice its current size. We envisage seeing further expansion in this side of the business in 2023 through acquisition as well as organic growth. We're looking to massively expand this side of the business over the coming years. “Most of the properties that have been acquired through the acquisition of Everything Lettings, a very successful, medium-sized business built up over the past five years, are within the Newport, Gwent and surrounding areas. “We have been growing organically over the past four years and were pleased with our steady growth but this opportunity to acquire the Newport-based business presented us with an opportunity to double our business. The owner had other offers for the business but chose to go with us as he was personally invested in his business and clients and liked the synergy between our way of working and his and was comfortable with us taking the business over.

Paul said Paul Fosh Lettings is on the acquisition trail.