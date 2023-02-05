South Wales Law Firm Launches Search To Find Charity To Partner With Throughout 2023

An award-winning South Wales law firm has launched a search to identify a new Wales-based charity to support throughout 2023.

Mooneerams, which specialises in personal injury claims, supported Shelter Cymru last year, helping it to raise donations by supporting events and assisting with fundraising initiatives as well as staging their own group and individual fundraising efforts, including team members completing the Cardiff half-marathon.

The team at Mooneerams is inviting nominations from any Wales-based charity that would like to be considered as the firm's 2023 charity of the year. Charity organisations and members of the public can nominate any registered charity via a specially created area of the firm's website.

The five organisations with the most nominations will then be shortlisted and from these, one charity will be randomly selected. Nominations will remain open until 16th February.

The Cardiff-based firm chose to commemorate its 20-year anniversary in 2022 by increasing its active involvement in the community. As a result, the firm partnered with Shelter Cymru as its first ever nominated charity of the year.

Over the past 20 years, the firm has pledged its support to many charities and individuals at a local level but has now put a formal framework in place this year following the success of its charity of the year initiative supporting the work of Shelter Cymru. Now other charities are set to benefit from the scheme.

Mooneerams established its first office in Cardiff in 2002 and has a network of 12 offices throughout Wales. Last year, the firm was recognised as Personal Injury Team of the Year at the Wales Legal Awards.

Managing Director, Alistair Worth, said:

“Everyone employed at the firm really got involved in supporting Shelter Cymru as our first charity of the year. It was such a positive experience for everyone that we were keen to run the initiative again to help another deserving charity to benefit from a year's worth of fundraising support. The plan is to do this annually so we can hopefully help many different charities. “I would encourage anyone involved with a charity in Wales to put their nomination forward for our charity of the year. It's very easy to do online via our website and the benefits, if successful, could make a huge difference. We're really looking forward to hearing from lots of charities.”

Mooneerams specialises in personal injury law for road traffic accidents, in public and workplace accidents, clinical negligence and criminal injuries cases negotiating compensation awards ranging from thousands of pounds to settlements in excess of one million pounds.

Nominations for the 2023 charity of the year are now open and can be made online at www.mooneerams.com/about-us/charity-of-the-year/nominate/