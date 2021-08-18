South Wales Housing Associations Form New Consortium

CCHA is thrilled to share the news that it has joined forces with fellow South Wales housing associations to form a new consortium which will be working alongside Housing Justice Cymru to transform former church land into new affordable rented housing.

The consortium consists of some of Wales’ leading housing associations, namely Cardiff Community Housing Association, First Choice Housing Association, Melin Homes, Newydd Housing Association and Valleys to Coast Housing.

The consortium has been successful in a tender process with Housing Justice Cymru to take forward the next stage of the organisation’s Faith in Affordable Housing project. This will see the consortium work alongside Housing Justice Cymru to transform disused and underused church land and assets across South-East Wales. To date, the Faith in Affordable Housing project has developed over 90 properties. By partnering with housing associations across Wales, the project will aim to develop over 1,000 homes nationwide in the next five years.

The new partnership will commence its work immediately, with a number of potential sites identified for consideration.

Gareth Davies, Development Director at Cardiff Community Housing Association and spokesperson for the consortium said: “We are delighted to be working with Housing Justice Cymru and believe that this new partnership will enable us to make a significant contribution of good quality, affordable homes in the South East region.”

News of this new partnership comes at a time when the call for more affordable housing across Wales has never been louder.

According to Welsh Government figures, up to 2025, it is estimated that there will be a need for a further 6,200-8,300 new affordable homes per year in Wales. Housing charity Shelter found that across Wales in 2020 there were over 67,000 households on housing waiting lists, illustrating the stark need for more affordable housing.

It is hoped that innovative and collaborative partnership working, as evidenced by the creation of this consortium and its involvement with the Faith in Affordable Housing project, will go some way to addressing this pressing need.