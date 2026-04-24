South Wales Housebuilder Retains Five-Star Status for Customer Service

A South Wales housebuilder has been awarded five stars for customer satisfaction for a record 17 years in a row.

Barratt David Wilson Redrow South Wales, which is building at 14 developments across South Wales, has received the maximum five-star rating in the new Home Builders Federation (HBF) annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey – with Barratt Redrow being the only housebuilder to have achieved this for the 17th year in a row.

To mark the achievement, parent company, Barratt Redrow, is donating £25,000 to the Construction Youth Trust.

The award is based on the independently operated National New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey, one of the largest consumer satisfaction surveys in the country. The results are used by HBF to calculate a star rating to award the housebuilders committed to meeting customer satisfaction standards.

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive of the Home Builders Federation, said:

“This year’s Customer Satisfaction Survey results reflect the industry’s ongoing commitment to service quality. Customers are the ultimate judges of performance, so receiving such high scores based on their feedback alone is a significant achievement.”

The new five-star rating comes on top of Barratt Redrow’s success at the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards, with Barratt Redrow site managers winning 115 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, more than any other housebuilder for a record 21 years in a row.

Sian Smith, Sales Director at Barratt David Wilson Redrow South Wales, said: