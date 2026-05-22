South Wales Housebuilder Raises £14,000 for Charity

A South Wales housebuilder has raised funds on the fairway and pitched in to raise more than £14,000 for a local charity.

Barratt David Wilson Redrow South Wales, currently building at 15 developments across South Wales and the borders, hosted a charity golf day at Delta Hotels St Pierre Country club in support of Velindre Cancer Charity.

Founded in 1996, Velindre Cancer Charity provides person-centred care to cancer patients, carers and families through funding innovative projects and services. The charity aims to pave the way for a future with world-class, research-led treatments and supportive care that can change lives for those diagnosed with the condition.

On the day, over 60 employees, subcontractors and suppliers from Barratt David Wilson Redrow South Wales teed off and showcased their skills in an 18-hole competition, raising £7,459, which was match funded by The Barratt Redrow Foundation, bringing the total to £14,918.

The donation will help provide specialist equipment, supportive care services and clinical trial research to 1.5 million individuals and families in South Wales who may encounter cancer in their lifetime.

The Golf Fundraiser is one of several initiatives supported by the Barratt Redrow Foundation, which focuses on creating lasting social value through volunteering, partnerships and grassroots support across the UK. Since its launch in 2021, the foundation has donated more than £20 million to more than 1,700 local and national charities.

Nigel Palmer, Managing Director for Barratt David Wilson Redrow South Wales, said:

“We are thrilled to have raised an incredible amount of money for such a worthy cause. Velindre Cancer Charity provides fulfilling and important support needed for families and cancer patients in South Wales to thrive and we are very proud to be playing in a small part in their vital work.

“The charity golf day was nothing short of a great success. I'd like to say a big thank you to all my colleagues, subcontractors and suppliers who competed as well as all those who generously donated.

“We look forward to continuing to show our support to Velindre Cancer Charity and the wider community of South Wales with more initiatives like this.”