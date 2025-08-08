South Wales Developer Recognised at 2025 Considerate Constructors Scheme Awards

Partnerships developer Lovell has seen multiple developments recognised at the 2025 Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) Awards.

The awards are run by the CCS, an independent not-for-profit organisation that works with the construction industry and the public to raise standards and build trust. For over 25 years, the organisation has strived to improve the impact of construction on local communities, the environment and workers alike.

This year, the ceremony was held at The Brewery venue in London and Lovell took home bronze awards for The Mill development and St Mellons Community Living Project in Cardiff, Augustus Grange in Haverfordwest, Elderwood Parc in Portskewett, and Locke Gardens and the Ringland Regeneration scheme in Newport.

The awards recognise that throughout the construction of the developments, Lovell has been a considerate neighbour to those surrounding the sites and has upheld the high standards set by the Code of Considerate Practice, which requires respect for the community, care for the environment and value of the workforce.

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said:

“I am thrilled that six of our sites have achieved bronze awards at the CCS Awards. At Lovell, we take the important standards set by the Considerate Constructors Scheme very seriously and work hard to ensure we live up to them throughout all stages of construction and development. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see that hard work recognised in this way, and I would like to thank everyone who worked on the six sites for the dedication, skill and cooperation that made this possible.”

Mark Howells, group housing director for Tirion Homes, added:

“We are delighted that The Mill has achieved this status for another year at the CCS Awards. Our commitment, alongside our construction partners Lovell, has been about ensuring that we have been considerate neighbours, not just in the final phase, but across the entire development. “It's great that this partnership has again been recognised for its ability to create value in our communities, as well as ensuring that we are respectful of the public, our workforce, and the environment. The Mill is now a thriving community hub with all our homes occupied and being enjoyed by residents.”

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at Cardiff Council, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said:

“It’s wonderful to see Lovell’s work in Cardiff and across South Wales recognised by the Considerate Constructors Scheme. The recognition of our St Mellons Community Living scheme highlights the value of strong partnerships in delivering high-quality, sustainable homes that meet the needs of our residents. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Matthew Davies, Director of Design, Placemaking and Engagement at Hedyn, said:

“We are extremely pleased that Lovell has been recognised by Considerate Constructors Scheme in its delivery of our regeneration project in Ringland, which focuses on low-carbon, energy-efficient, affordable housing which will achieve a considerable impact for the community with the transformation of the shopping centre. “The regeneration will not only provide a much more accessible and attractive retail offer but also help us continue towards Hedyn’s goal to address the housing crisis.”

Katie Knill at Candleston Homes, Lovell’s partner on the Elderwood Parc development, said: