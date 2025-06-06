South Wales Developer Celebrates Volunteers’ Week

Developer Lovell celebrated Volunteers’ Week by looking back on some of the recent volunteering work it has taken part in.

Volunteers’ Week is an awareness campaign sponsored by Works4U, which highlights the diversity and unity of volunteer work across the UK, and has been running for over 40 years.

One of the recent Lovell volunteering initiatives took place at the Ringland Regeneration project in Newport. 19 people from Lovell and its partners on the project Hedyn gave up their time to take part in the third community litter picking session since work started on the site last year, with the help of equipment supplied by Keep Wales Tidy.

The Presbyterian Church in Ringland who assisted and provided the team with hot drinks and food once the work was finished.

Lovell also took part in a record-breaking river clean up in Pontypridd. Lovell’s Social Value Manager Meriel Gough, Marketing and Business Development Coordinator Noorhan Griffiths, Bid Coordinator Tom McDonald, and Build Manager Paul Phillips took part in Taff Tidy, a world record attempt for the largest mass river clean-up which was organised by Keep Wales Tidy and Kate Strong.

The project saw volunteers at nine different locations along the River Taff take part in a simultaneous river picking effort, to beat the previous world record of 329 volunteers which was set on the River Gange.

The Lovell employees gave up four hours of their time to improving the local area, and along with the other volunteers across the region were able to decisively beat the record with 1,327 people taking part in total.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said:

“At Lovell, giving back to the communities we build in is a crucial part of our core values. We are very proud of the volunteering work we do, and all the other community work we carry out with schools, colleges and other local organisations. We look forward to offering our help and support to more of them going forward.”

The Ringland Regeneration project is a large-scale transformation programme being delivered by Lovell for Hedyn (formerly Newport City Homes), bringing a new lease of life to the Ringland area of Newport. The £47 million project will see 158 new homes be provided and the Ringland shopping centre be relocated.