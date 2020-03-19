South Wales Chamber of Commerce Encourages Welsh Businesses to Take Precautions

South Wales Chamber of Commerce is taking precautionary measures following the situation regarding Coronavirus (Covid-19) and are encouraging businesses across Wales to do the same.

In line with recent Government advice, the South Wales Chamber of Commerce will be postponing all Chamber events that were due to take place until 24th April (to be reviewed as the situation progresses), and is advising members, staff and other Welsh businesses to do the same, as well as reduce travel and face-to-face meetings, using virtual means instead. This will help ensure that the impact on the Welsh economy is minimised, disruption through illness is reduced and that continuity is maintained.

In response to the latest package of support announced by the Welsh Government to help businesses deal with Covid-19,

South Wales Chamber of Commerce CEO Heather Myers said:

“This is the announcement that many businesses in Wales have been anxiously waiting for and will provide some reassurance to those sectors hardest hit by this virus – but this is an evolving situation and our Members are experiencing new challenges every day. “Welsh Government must act swiftly and decisively in the current circumstance and we will continue to work closely with them, providing crucial intelligence from frontline to consider as they decide what further support is required for vulnerable businesses and their employees.”

The Development Bank of Wales has also announced they will be offering all its business customers a three-month capital repayment holiday to help them manage the financial impact of Coronavirus and are working on a wider package of support for businesses across Wales.

Members and businesses across Wales are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest information and advice by visiting the Welsh Government website for guidance for employers and businesses.

Businesses should also check the Public Health Wales website which is updated regularly, or can subscribe to receive email alerts to ensure they are acting on the most up to date information.

The South Wales Chamber of Commerce has shared on their website a list of resources for businesses and will be keeping this up to date as more information is provided and updated.