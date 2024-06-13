South Wales Agency Celebrates Anniversary with Growth Plans

A Penarth-based marketing and PR agency has relaunched with a fresh brand and ambitions to achieve further growth.

Having specialised in the construction, engineering, manufacturing and technology sectors, Technical Marketing and PR is now broadening its B2B horizons under the TMPR brand. This new strategy comes after the agency undertook research last year to identify its strengths, areas for improvement, and growth opportunities.

Louise Morgan, TMPR founder and director, said:

“We’ve long thought our specialist industry expertise was the reason why we’ve been successful with attracting new clients and retaining them for the long term. After finally asking the question, not just of clients, but everyone we engage with, it became clear it’s our approach that sets us apart. And that was the catalyst for our shift in vision. “There’s a much stronger emphasis on channel communications now, as our experience with distribution models and partner marketing translates to many industries. We’ve already been engaged by companies in the automative, warranty and healthcare sectors, and can’t wait to make B2B marketing miracles happen for more local businesses.”

The award-winning agency has welcomed two new team members so far this year and is looking to add a further two account handlers before the end of 2024.