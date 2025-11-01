South Hook LNG Staff Raise Over £3,000 to Support Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust

Staff from South Hook LNG have raised more than £3,000 to support the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust by taking on the Cardiff Half Marathon.

Twenty members of the South Hook LNG team completed the 13.1-mile challenge on Sunday 5th October, raising an impressive £1,580 through donations on JustGiving. The company then matched the amount raised, bringing the total to £3,160.

The funds will help the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust continue its work protecting the National Park’s special landscapes and wildlife, while supporting projects that help people connect with nature and improve wellbeing.

The Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust and South Hook LNG have worked in partnership since 2019 through the Gwreiddiau Roots project, a collaboration that connects children with nature and encourages learning about local biodiversity, food networks and sustainable living. South Hook LNG has continued to support the Trust since then, helping to deliver projects that benefit both people and the natural environment across Pembrokeshire.

“We’re pleased to be continuing our support of Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust – this time, through the fundraising efforts of our People” commented South Hook’s PR Manager, Mariam Dalziel. “In our sixth year of support for the Roots project, our teams are fully engaged in the work of the Trust and are particularly proud of the experiences being offered to junior school children across Pembrokeshire.”

Katie Macro, Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said:

“We’re so grateful to everyone at South Hook LNG for their fantastic fundraising efforts. Completing the Cardiff Half Marathon is a huge achievement, and their generosity will help us deliver projects that protect biodiversity, enhance habitats and make the National Park more accessible for everyone.”

The Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust is a registered charity in England and Wales, charity number 1179281.