South East Wales Transport Commission Publishes Update and Early Recommendations

The South East Wales Transport Commission has published a report, providing an update on its work and recommending a small number of ‘fast-track’ measures for easing congestion on the M4.

The Commission was established by the Minister for Economy and Transport following the decision by the First Minister of Wales not to proceed with the M4 Relief Road.

The Commission’s progress update includes ‘fast-track’ recommendations to Welsh Ministers to:

Introduce an average speed control of 50mph around junction 24 to 28 of the M4 (replacing the existing variable speed limit over the same extents)

Provide additional lane guidance on the M4 westbound approach to the Brynglas tunnels and use bollards to prevent late lane changes

Enhance traffic officer support on the M4 and extend patrols to the A48 and A4810 in Newport.

Beyond this, the Commission is considering solutions to improve the transport network across South East Wales. The focus of future recommendations will be much broader than the initial ‘fast-track’ recommendations relating to the M4, and will include alternative transport modes.

Lord Burns, Chair of the South East Wales Transport Commission, said: