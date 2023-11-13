South Caernarfon Creameries Bids Farewell to Two Long-Standing Staff Members

Welsh dairy co-operative, South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) recently said a fond farewell to two long-standing members of staff, Trevor Morris, SCC’s garage mechanic after exactly 50 years on the job, and Maldwyn Davies after a quarter of a century.

Trevor Morris, from Chwilog left school to do a City & Guilds motor technician course in Bangor before joining SCC at the age of 17 in 1973. Reminiscing about his first day Trevor said,

“My first job was washing a lorry ready for an M.O.T, and it had to be spotless for Charlie, which was no mean feat. Working in the garage was a good way for me to learn new skills and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity I had to complete my apprenticeship with the creamery and studying at college at the same time. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I wish the creamery the best of luck in the future, and I see it going from strength to strength.”

Maldwyn, from Morfa Nefyn, joined the creamery to work in the packing department initially, but in a short time he moved to assist in the milk bottling dairy and then into the cheese production team. Maldwyn said,

“I’ve seen a lot of change, improvements and growth within the last 25 years, it has been very rewarding. I would also like to thank the company and wish everyone success in the future.”

Alan Wyn Jones, SCC Managing Director said,

“Trevor and Maldwyn’s long service is truly an incredible achievement, and on behalf of their colleagues, our Directors and members we would like to thank Trevor and Maldwyn for all their work for the co-operative, and wish them the best in their well-deserved retirements.”

Elwyn Jones, Compliance Manager and Company Secretary at SCC said,