South African Minister of Transport Visits South Wales Metro

Transport for Wales (TfW) has welcomed South Africa’s Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy to the new South Wales Metro depot at Taff’s Well.

The visit was part of a wider UK engagement on learning from international best practices in rail and transport infrastructure. TfW provided a detailed insight into how a devolved nation manages and delivers a major integrated transport project.

Barbara Creecy was hosted by TfW Chief Infrastructure Officer Dan Tipper and Policy Director Sam Hadley, alongside the South African Department for Transportation's Deputy Director General, Ngwako Makaepea.

Members of the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) also joined the visit, travelling with the group on a brand new Class 756 train to Taff's Well depot.

The visit included a tour of the £100 million depot facility where they were shown the brand new Class 398 Tram trains, which will be entering service on the Core Valley Lines next year.

Dan Tipper, TfW Chief Infrastructure Officer, said:

“It was an honour to welcome Barbara Creecy and her team to show the progress we are making on the South Wales Metro. “It's great to share Internationally how TfW, as a publicly-owned entity, is delivering a modern, sustainable, and reliable transport system for the people of Wales.”