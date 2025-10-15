Transport for Wales

Contact the Author:

TFW logo 1

About the author

Transport for Wales (TfW) is a not-for-profit company owned by the Welsh Government, focused on creating a sustainable, integrated transport network across Wales and its borders.


TfW manages rail, bus, and active travel services, including the publicly owned Transport for Wales Rail. Key projects like the South Wales Metro and a new fleet of trains are modernising the network to deliver greener, more connected journeys for all.

 View Profile Page
15 October 2025

TRANSPORT FOR WALES

South African Minister of Transport Visits South Wales Metro

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


TfW South Africa Minister of Transport Taffs Well visit-13_cropped

Transport for Wales (TfW) has welcomed South Africa’s Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy to the new South Wales Metro depot at Taff’s Well.

The visit was part of a wider UK engagement on learning from international best practices in rail and transport infrastructure. TfW provided a detailed insight into how a devolved nation manages and delivers a major integrated transport project.

Barbara Creecy was hosted by TfW Chief Infrastructure Officer Dan Tipper and Policy Director Sam Hadley, alongside the South African Department for Transportation's Deputy Director General, Ngwako Makaepea.

Members of the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) also joined the visit, travelling with the group on a brand new Class 756 train to Taff's Well depot.

The visit included a tour of the £100 million depot facility where they were shown the brand new Class 398 Tram trains, which will be entering service on the Core Valley Lines next year.

TfW_South Africa Minister of Transport_Taffs Well visit-10

Dan Tipper, TfW Chief Infrastructure Officer, said:

“It was an honour to welcome Barbara Creecy and her team to show the progress we are making on the South Wales Metro.

 

“It's great to share Internationally how TfW, as a publicly-owned entity, is delivering a modern, sustainable, and reliable transport system for the people of Wales.”

BNW High Res Logo_white

The latest business news direct to your inbox

Select your newsletter:

Read our privacy policy for more info.


More from TfW:
Transport for Wales
15 October 2025

Rail Industry in Wales Strengthens Preparations for Winter Weather
Transport for Wales
15 October 2025

Transport for Wales Headlines EV Rally Cymru 2025
Transport for Wales
10 October 2025

TfW Improves Signal for Fflecsi Users in Machynlleth

More Stories from Transport for Wales:

Business News Wales //