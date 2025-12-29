Sony UK Technology Centre Celebrates Year of Global Success and Community Impact

A major employer in Bridgend has ended 2025 on a high after a year of international recognition, local celebration and continued investment in Wales.

Sony UK Technology Centre (Sony UK TEC), based in Pencoed, has capped off one of its most successful years to date, combining global award wins with strong community engagement and new business partnerships, while celebrating key milestones in its long-standing Welsh presence.

A standout moment of the year was the celebration of 25 years of broadcast camera manufacturing in Pencoed, marking a quarter of a century during which world-class cameras made in Wales have been used to capture major global sporting, cultural and news events. Anniversary celebrations brought together employees, former colleagues and partners to recognise the skills, innovation and craftsmanship that have placed Pencoed firmly on the global technology map.

Sony UK TEC’s achievements were also recognised internationally. The company secured a Silver Award at the Green World Awards, one of the world’s leading environmental awards, recognising its commitment to sustainability and environmental best practice. This was followed by success at the International CSR Excellence Awards, celebrating Sony UK TEC’s leadership in corporate social responsibility, community impact and ethical business practices. Closer to home, the site was also recognised at the Make UK Regional Awards for its contribution to manufacturing and innovation in Wales.

Alongside global success, Sony UK TEC continued to make a tangible difference locally. Employees raised thousands of pounds for charity through initiatives including a charity golf day, sponsored walks and workplace fundraising. Teams also supported a wide range of community causes and events throughout the year, including Pride Cymru, wellbeing initiatives and local inclusion projects – reinforcing Sony UK TEC’s reputation as a responsible and community-focused employer.

2025 also saw Sony UK TEC play a prominent role in the Year of Wales and Japan, celebrating the cultural and economic links between the two nations. Activities included a creative schools competition engaging young people across the region, cultural initiatives on site, and high-profile visits. The Pencoed site welcomed Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, who met with senior leaders to discuss manufacturing excellence, skills, sustainability and future growth. Sony UK TEC Managing Director Rob Wilson also represented the company on a national investment panel, championing Wales as a global hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing.

The year also saw Sony UK TEC continue to diversify beyond its core Sony operations. New early-stage manufacturing partnerships were announced with Welsh technology company Afon Technology and UK start-up Sonical, both choosing Pencoed as a base to trial and develop cutting-edge products – further strengthening the site’s role in supporting innovation-led businesses in Wales.

Rob Wilson, Managing Director of Sony UK Technology Centre, said:

“2025 has been an incredibly proud year for everyone at Sony UK TEC. From celebrating 25 years of broadcast camera manufacturing here in Pencoed, to receiving international recognition for sustainability and CSR, and continuing to support our local communities, this year really shows the strength of our people and our connection to Wales.”

Looking ahead, 2026 promises to be another landmark year, as Sony marks its global 80th anniversary. Sony UK TEC says it is looking forward to celebrating this historic milestone while continuing to invest in sustainability, community engagement and new business opportunities – ensuring that Pencoed remains at the heart of Sony’s global success story for years to come.