Sony UK TEC Celebrates £1m Renewable Energy Milestone After a Decade of Solar Investment

Sony UK Technology Centre (UK TEC) has reached a major sustainability milestone, generating the equivalent of £1 million in energy offset value through electricity produced by its onsite solar photovoltaic (PV) installations.

The achievement marks more than a decade since the company installed its first solar panels at its Pencoed manufacturing facility.

Since the first installations were commissioned in 2014, Sony UK TEC has expanded its solar capacity through five phased projects. Together, they now generate between 21% and 26% of the site's annual electricity requirements, significantly reducing reliance on grid electricity while helping to cut carbon emissions and strengthen energy resilience.

Every phase of the investment has exceeded expectations, with each installation achieving, or on course to achieve, its return on investment between six and twelve months ahead of forecast. Rising energy costs have further increased the value of generating electricity onsite, enabling the company to reach the £1 million energy offset milestone earlier than anticipated.

The phased approach has allowed Sony UK TEC to spread investment over several years while steadily increasing renewable energy generation. Early installations recovered their costs in four and four-and-a-half years, ahead of the original five-year forecasts, while more recent projects are on track to achieve payback in around three-and-a-half years against an expected four years.

The success of Sony UK TEC's solar investment programme has also been supported by the Welsh Government's commitment to encouraging the adoption of renewable energy and sustainable business practices. Its wider focus on decarbonisation and green growth has helped create an environment in which manufacturers can invest confidently in low-carbon technologies, enabling businesses such as Sony UK TEC to accelerate their transition to cleaner energy while contributing to Wales' net zero ambitions.

Rob Wilson, Managing Director of Sony UK Technology Centre, said:

“Reaching £1 million in energy offset value is a fantastic milestone and demonstrates the long-term value of investing in sustainability. More than a decade ago, we made a conscious decision to invest in renewable energy because we believed it was the right thing to do for both the environment and the future of our business. This achievement shows that sustainability and commercial success can go hand in hand. “I am incredibly proud of everyone who has contributed to this journey, particularly our Facilities Team and the colleagues who have supported each phase of the programme. Their expertise and commitment have helped us build a more resilient, energy-efficient operation while reducing our environmental impact. “While we're proud to celebrate this milestone, we see it as another step in our sustainability journey rather than the destination. We remain committed to exploring new ways to reduce our carbon footprint and are already looking at how we can increase our onsite renewable energy generation even further as part of our ambition to create a more sustainable future.”

The company is now looking towards the next phase of its renewable energy strategy, with ambitions to increase onsite generation capacity to meet 100% of the facility's electricity requirements in the future. The complete solar investment programme is projected to achieve full return on investment by FY28, after which the solar installations are expected to continue generating clean electricity for many years to come.

Last year, the company was named Champion of Champions at the Green Apple Environment Awards, becoming the first Welsh organisation to receive the title, before going on to win a Silver Green World Award in the Manufacturing and Engineering category on the international stage.