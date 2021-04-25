Solicitors Sign Up at Cardiff’s Tallest Office Building

Another letting has been concluded at Cardiff’s tallest office building, with social justice law firm Thompsons Solicitors signing a lease at the 25-storey multi-let Capital Tower.

New arrival Thompsons specialises in personal injury and medical negligence support to people across Wales and the UK. It has taken a 10 year lease on a 2,299 sq ft 5th Floor office suite. Landlord Trinova was represented in the transaction by joint letting agents Knight Frank and Fletcher Morgan, and the tenant was represented by Avison Young.

The 270 feet tall Capital Tower in Greyfriars Road is Cardiff’s tallest office building, and was acquired by Trinova for £25 million in 2018.

John James of Fletcher Morgan said:

“Capital Tower sits within Cardiff’s core office and leisure district, next to the Hilton Hotel and close to Cardiff University, St David’s Shopping Centre and the main pedestrian precinct. The position in the heart of the city centre has always been a popular choice for occupiers – on the doorstep of all of the city centre amenities, secure on site parking and with superb access to public transport links. “The arrival of national legal firm Thompsons is clear evidence of the building’s attraction.”

Mark Sutton, partner in the office agency team of Knight Frank in Cardiff commented:

“There has been huge investment in Capital Tower in recent years and the multi-million pound refurbishment has included a new reception and new high speed ‘smart’ lifts, with the contemporary refurbishment being rolled out over a number of office suites. “The landlord has also developed a range of office options at Capital Tower tailored to accommodate the needs of businesses of all sizes – from a few desks in flexible fully-serviced offices, or tailored managed office agreements where the tenant pays a single monthly fee, as well as office space under traditional lease agreements. “The result is a compelling combination for occupiers – modern, flexible, and attractive office accommodation with great facilities in the heart of the city centre.”

Michelle Cronin, commercial director at social justice law firm Thompsons Solicitors – which this year is marking its centenary – added:

“As the sector emerges from an incredibly challenging 12 months, we are pleased to make this move into our new, state-of-the-art office in Capital Tower. The new open-plan office fits with our pandemic and post-pandemic agile working plans. “This move, together with the senior hires Thompsons has made over recent months, provide a unique platform for us to thrive as we emerge out of lockdown.”

Capital Tower is home to a broad cross section of occupiers including Admiral Insurance, Secretary of State, DevOpsGuys, Dolmans Solicitors, Randstad and The Law Society.

