Subscribe to Newsletter
Blas Cymru Brokerage-Leaderboard-Advert
BIC Sidebar Button Advert
Button Ad_BIFpng
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
29 July 2025
Food & Drink

Soleau Spring Water Launches in Ascona Stores Across Wales

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


 cans

Soleau Spring Water, sourced from the Usk Valley, has been launched across all Ascona Group service stations in Wales.

The recently-launched spring water comes from a family farm in Monmouthshire. Now Soleau Sparkling and Still Spring Water products are being stocked across the service station stores.

Soleau x Tump Farm

Soleau founder Sara Jones said:

“We’re incredibly proud to see our locally sourced, sustainably packaged spring water now stocked across Ascona stores. As a Welsh brand, partnering with one of Wales’ leading retailers is a massive moment for us. We’re hugely grateful to Ascona for backing homegrown businesses and helping us reach more customers.”

Darren Briggs, Ascona Group CEO, added:

“At Ascona, we are committed to championing Welsh enterprise and driving innovation across our retail network.

 

“Welcoming this locally sourced spring water into our stores reflects our strategic focus on enhancing product ranges through forward-thinking partnerships. It’s testament to our belief that innovation and regional collaboration go hand in hand in delivering value to our customers right across Wales.”

The Usk-based business will be launching fruit flavoured functional drinks in the autumn.  The firm also offers contract canning for white label.



We Are Hiring- site

Columns & Features:
Food & Drink
25 July 2025

What We’ve Learned from 30 Years of Change at Rosedew
Food & Drink
18 July 2025

Why I Built a Drinks Brand That Puts Welsh First
Food & Drink
11 July 2025

Collaboration Is Fuelling the ‘Farmpreneur’ Movement
Food & Drink
4 July 2025

Drinks Deserve the Same Local Focus as Food

More Food & Drink Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //