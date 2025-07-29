Soleau Spring Water Launches in Ascona Stores Across Wales

Soleau Spring Water, sourced from the Usk Valley, has been launched across all Ascona Group service stations in Wales.

The recently-launched spring water comes from a family farm in Monmouthshire. Now Soleau Sparkling and Still Spring Water products are being stocked across the service station stores.

Soleau founder Sara Jones said:

“We’re incredibly proud to see our locally sourced, sustainably packaged spring water now stocked across Ascona stores. As a Welsh brand, partnering with one of Wales’ leading retailers is a massive moment for us. We’re hugely grateful to Ascona for backing homegrown businesses and helping us reach more customers.”

Darren Briggs, Ascona Group CEO, added:

“At Ascona, we are committed to championing Welsh enterprise and driving innovation across our retail network. “Welcoming this locally sourced spring water into our stores reflects our strategic focus on enhancing product ranges through forward-thinking partnerships. It’s testament to our belief that innovation and regional collaboration go hand in hand in delivering value to our customers right across Wales.”

The Usk-based business will be launching fruit flavoured functional drinks in the autumn. The firm also offers contract canning for white label.