Solar Pioneers Sign Major Deal to Help Decarbonise Global Shipping Industry

Grafmarine has secured a new partnership with a global leader in the decarbonisation of the international shipping industry.

Based in Manchester and Anglesey, Grafmarine is at the forefront of developing Nanodeck technology for the maritime sector.

The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Njord Accelerator to conduct a proof of concept, followed by a pilot installation which aims to fully explore the capabilities of solar tiles in the maritime industry.

Njord’s primary goal is to increase fuel efficiency of vessels, reduce their carbon footprint, and cut down greenhouse gas emissions.

Through this partnership, Grafmarine's solar energy generation and management system, designed to capture, store, and manage clean energy at sea, in port, or at anchorage, will be validated.

Grafmarine has developed durable square panels and aesthetically pleasing hexagonal tiles that can be affixed to any vessel, showcasing its innovative approach to sustainable maritime technology.

Chris Russell, Engineering Director at Grafmarine, said:

“Working with Njord is a privilege. Their guidance and support will be crucial as we refine Nanodeck technology. “This collaboration not only marks a significant milestone in improving our product but also plays a vital role in introducing us to potential customers and partners within the maritime and shipping industries – it's a pivotal step forward for us.”

Njord, headquartered in Denmark with a global presence, offers services including Technology Screening, Solution Design, Installation Partnership, and Njord Performance.

Steen Sander Jacobsen, Head of Technical at Njord, said: