Solar Farm Sale Generates £1.1m Profit for Caerphilly County Borough Council

The sale of a 20 mega watt solar farm development on land above Penyrheol has resulted in a £1.1 million profit for Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Fuse Energy acquired the solar farm site from the council to power thousands of homes and accelerate grid flexibility. The council was advised by Savills Earth Capital Advisory (SECA) on the sale.

The solar farm is set to be connected to the grid in December 2026 and is expected to produce enough clean energy to power around 6,000 homes per year. The development is viewed as a significant step in tackling the climate emergency and bolstering renewable energy use in Caerphilly.

Councillor Amanda McConnell, Caerphilly Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said:

“The Cwm Ifor Solar Farm could power around 6,000 homes with clean electricity, while supporting a more flexible and resilient energy system.” “We're pleased to be working with Fuse Energy to bring this project forward and deliver lasting environmental and economic benefits. The profits generated from the sale of the site will be reinvested in delivering key services to our communities.”

The site was sold to Fuse Energy for almost £2.7 million, delivering a profit of more than £1.1 million for the council after taking into account sale costs and associated fees.