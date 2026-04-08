Soft-Play Manufacturer Secures Funding to Target International Expansion

Foresight Group is backing growth at Play Revolution, a Wrexham‑based designer and manufacturer of indoor soft‑play systems and the creator of TAGactive, a proprietary RFID‑enabled gamified arena experience.

The deal supports the team expansion and strengthens the company’s commercial and operational capacity. It provides the foundations for the next phase of UK and international growth.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Wrexham, Play Revolution designs, manufactures, and installs indoor play systems for leisure centres, family entertainment centres, holiday parks and international operators.

Its technology‑enabled product, TAGactive, integrates RFID wristbands, real‑time scoring and a gamified arena environment, and is now installed in sites worldwide.

Play Revolution’s customers include Alliance Leisure, David Lloyd Clubs, Center Parcs, and a growing base of international leisure operators.

The company, which employs 29 people, is looking to accelerate its international growth following the investment and will continue to invest in employment and skills development in Wrexham.

The deal marks Foresight’s tenth investment from the Investment Fund for Wales. It also represents the 17th investment from the Foresight Regional Investment Fund III, dedicated to supporting businesses across the North West and North Wales.

Gwyn Jones, Managing Director of Play Revolution, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to be entering the next phase of growth for Play Revolution Ltd and TAG Active Ltd. The recent investment from Foresight Group is a strong endorsement of our vision and creates significant opportunities to expand into new markets. Just as importantly, it brings long‑term stability for our team, our partners and our customers as we continue to grow the business and deliver innovative play experiences around the world.”

Mark Hardy, Incoming Chairman of Play Revolution, said:

“I am delighted to be joining Play Revolution at such an exciting stage in its development, and I’m personally thrilled to be returning to the play and leisure sector. The company has already achieved an impressive amount, Gwyn and his team have built an outstanding reputation in the UK and internationally, and with Foresight’s investment alongside the team’s proven expertise, we are extremely well positioned to enhance the services we offer existing clients while expanding our reach and attracting new ones.”

Jemima Jones, Investment Manager, Nations and Regions Investment Funds at the British Business Bank, said:

“Play Revolution is a strong example of the kind of forward-thinking, growth-focused business the Investment Fund for Wales is designed to support. With its roots in Wrexham, the company has built an impressive reputation both in the UK and internationally, driven by its ambitious approach to product development and design expertise. We are pleased to support Foresight and the management team as they take the business into its next phase.”

Ashley Rogers, Investment Manager at Foresight Group, said:

“Play Revolution is a high‑quality Welsh business with a strong track record, deep customer relationships and a differentiated technology offering in TAGactive. “We see significant potential to scale the company, both in the UK and internationally, and will continue to invest in the team and infrastructure needed to support long‑term growth. We are excited to partner with the founders, the incoming team and the talented workforce in Wrexham.”

Ashley added: