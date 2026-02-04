Society of Pension Professionals Publishes Analysis of UK DB Investment Ecosystem

The Society of Pension Professionals (SPP) has published a comprehensive analysis of the DB Investment ecosystem in the UK.

The paper offers reflections on SPP’s Vision 2030 paper, an analysis of DB investment developments, trends and their likely impact.

It covers issues including surplus release, run-on strategies and insurer capacity as well as LGPS reform, the new funding regime and the strength of the PPF.

There is an acknowledgement that resilience has materially strengthened – “Leveraged LDI strategies have been recalibrated, interest-rate buffers doubled and governance tightened. Most schemes are now well hedged for interest rate and inflation risk, with longevity risk the main remaining exposure”.

The paper also highlights that market dynamics are shifting, “…notably through quantitative tightening, record levels of gilt issuance, and changing gilt maturity profiles” and whilst contractual assets remain central to DB investment strategies, “…the relative attractiveness of corporate bonds and other credit assets has declined”.

On superfunds, the SPP paper states: “Early Superfund transactions demonstrate potential benefits for members, although the market remains small and dependent on proportionate regulation.”

With regard to surplus release, the paper observes that, “While the potential scale of surplus release remains uncertain, successful implementation will depend on trustee expertise, employer strength and proportionate regulatory oversight – recognising that these flexibilities will not suit every scheme.”

Steve Hitchiner, Chair of the SPP’s Future DB Vision Working Group, said: