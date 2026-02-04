Finance and investment wales white logo
4 February 2026
Finance & Investment

Society of Pension Professionals Publishes Analysis of UK DB Investment Ecosystem

The Society of Pension Professionals (SPP) has published a comprehensive analysis of the DB Investment ecosystem in the UK.

The paper offers reflections on SPP’s Vision 2030 paper, an analysis of DB investment developments, trends and their likely impact.

It covers issues including surplus release, run-on strategies and insurer capacity as well as LGPS reform, the new funding regime and the strength of the PPF.

There is an acknowledgement that resilience has materially strengthened – “Leveraged LDI strategies have been recalibrated, interest-rate buffers doubled and governance tightened. Most schemes are now well hedged for interest rate and inflation risk, with longevity risk the main remaining exposure”.

The paper also highlights that market dynamics are shifting, “…notably through quantitative tightening, record levels of gilt issuance, and changing gilt maturity profiles” and whilst contractual assets remain central to DB investment strategies, “…the relative attractiveness of corporate bonds and other credit assets has declined”.

On superfunds, the SPP paper states: “Early Superfund transactions demonstrate potential benefits for members, although the market remains small and dependent on proportionate regulation.”

With regard to surplus release, the paper observes that, “While the potential scale of surplus release remains uncertain, successful implementation will depend on trustee expertise, employer strength and proportionate regulatory oversight – recognising that these flexibilities will not suit every scheme.”

Steve Hitchiner, Chair of the SPP’s Future DB Vision Working Group, said:

“This latest SPP paper provides an excellent analysis of the UK DB ecosystem in 2026, asserting that it is probably more resilient, more flexible and more policy-driven than at any point this century.

 

“To ensure the best possible outcomes for all, schemes and regulators will need to harness the various reforms that are taking place, while managing the systemic risks that accompany them – especially in a world of higher yields, growing public debt and evolving consolidation models.”


Related Posts:

