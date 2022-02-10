Social Value: Changing Lives Through Construction

The second episode of the podcast explores how social value is essential to securing new business. Host Sian Lloyd is joined by the Wales Coop Centre’s Adam Cox and Mike Little, Social Value at Morgan Sindall

“In Wales, we’re very fortunate. Social value runs through everything. Construction is all about changing lives and so is social value,” says Mike Little, who is responsible for Social Value at construction and regeneration group Morgan Sindall.

He describes how social value at Morgan Sindall is highly dependent on the company with whom it is dealing. He stresses that investments are not on bricks and mortar, but also people.

Morgan Sindall’s strategy is underpinned by the group's Total Commitments, which are:

Protecting people

Developing people

Improving the environment

Working together with our supply chain

Enhancing communities

“Understanding on a granular level what is happening within an area. Delivering on the ground operational social value.”

Listen to all episodes here on Business News Wales.

Find out more about the Wales Co-operative Centre at www.wales.coop