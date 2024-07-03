Social Partnerships ‘The Welsh Way of Working’

Social Partnership Minister Sarah Murphy has hailed ‘the Welsh Way’ of working.

The Minister was giving her first keynote speech since joining the Cabinet to a delegation in Cardiff which included the Future Generations Commissioner, trade unions and representatives from the public and private sectors.

She said:

“In Wales we have a long-standing and successful blueprint for social partnership working, bringing together partners from across government, employers, and trade unions to collaborate and co-produce solutions to shared problems. “We’ve been doing it for a long time. It is an embedded way of working in Wales. It’s ‘the Welsh Way’. “I believe that the ‘Welsh way’ should be characterised by shared ownership of problems and a shared commitment to joint solutions. It’s a model that transcends barriers. “It provides us with an opportunity to build an economy that promotes fair work, equality, and economic, social and environmental justice. One where we all have a voice.”

The Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Act 2023 became law last year, placing a duty on public bodies not just to consult but to actively seek consensus or compromise with their recognised trade unions.

The Social Partnership Council was also established to provide advice to Ministers on social partnership working. It is chaired by the First Minister and members include representatives from Welsh Government, employers and unions.

Welsh Government says that examples of social partnership in practice include the Real Living Wage being implemented in the social care sector in Wales through the collective efforts of employers, unions and government.

The Minister said:

“It’s a proven model. It works. “We are working in partnership to make a difference for our communities, our economy and our country – ensuring workers’ voices are heard. “Bringing together the collective expertise of social partners to lead to better outcomes for people right across Wales and changing lives.”

As well as overseeing social partnerships, Sarah Murphy’s Ministerial responsibilities also cover living wage, fair work, tourism, the hospitality and retail sectors, the creative sector and public procurement across Wales.