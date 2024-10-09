Social Impact of Cardiff City FC Foundation Soars to £17.9m

Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, the official charity of Cardiff City Football Club, has unveiled a social impact value of £17.9 million for the 2022/23 season – a substantial rise from £11 million in the previous year.

This achievement represents a 10:1 return on investment, meaning for every £1 spent, £10 worth of social value is generated.

In this context, social value refers to the measurable benefits of the Foundation's work, such as improved health, well-being, and social cohesion within the communities it serves.

The data, independently assessed using the UEFA Social Return on Investment model and supported by research from social value specialists Substance, highlights the Foundation’s far-reaching influence in areas such as physical health, mental health, and education.

The charity’s social impact value is categorised as follows:

Physical health: £1,182,024

Mental health: £5,882,867

Social contributions: £9,985,756

Education and employability: £855,551

In addition to these figures, the Foundation's own outcomes data highlights the success of its work:

92% of service users reported improved mental and emotional wellbeing

79% of service users reported improved physical wellbeing

70% of service users reported enhanced transferable skills, including confidence, problem-solving, and teamwork

96% of service users reported more positive interactions with people from different backgrounds and cultures

The report also emphasises that the Foundation’s education programmes are pivotal in addressing health and social inequalities.

To expand its reach even further, the Foundation is launching new education opportunities in the 2024/25 academic year, including a BA (Hons) in Sports Business and Management and a Junior Apprenticeships programme.

Gavin Hawkey, Director of Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, said:

“Our latest impact data demonstrates the Cardiff City FC Foundation's profound and growing role in transforming lives across South Wales. Our projects create lasting change, from supporting primary school children’s mental and physical health to equipping young people in further and higher education with essential life skills and job opportunities. “Our education focus improves health and skills while strengthening cohesion within the diverse communities we serve across South Wales. We are proud of our progress, and our work wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of our funders, partners, and the wider Cardiff City family.”

Through the Community Foundation's new charity partnership programme, local businesses have the opportunity to support these community and education projects across South Wales. This programme allows organisations to engage with and assist vulnerable groups in their communities, helping to extend the reach and effectiveness of the Foundation's work.

The impact of these contributions is significant, with every pound the Community Foundation receives generating an estimated 10:1 return on investment. For example, a contribution of £5,000 could result in a social value of £50,000.

For more infmation on how businesses can support and contribute to future impact, please visit Cardiff City FC Community Foundation: Support us