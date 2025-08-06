Social Housing Associations Highlight Community Impact at Eisteddfod

Providing a quality home is essential to people’s health and well-being and has wider positive impacts on the local community.
That was one of the key discussion points at a discussion hosted by four north Wales social housing associations on the Eisteddfod Maes in Wrexham.
The impact of the housing sector, the importance of the social value provided to local communities, supporting tenants through the cost of living crisis and community engagement were some of the other key topics discussed at the session.
On the panel were Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of Adra; Osian Elis, Head of Supported Housing at North Wales Housing Association, Ffion Pittendreigh, Community Initiatives Manager at Grŵp Cynefin, Claire Morgan, Head of People from ClwydAlyn and Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn.
A panel spokesperson said:
“We were delighted to host such an important discussion on the Eisteddfod Maes.
“Social housing associations across north Wales provide a valuable role and have a significant impact on communities, providing quality homes and being significant employers.
“But we are more than simply housing associations- we provide a range of additional support to our customers.
“The cost of living crisis continues to have an impact on tenants right across the region and we have been providing a supporting role through helping direct tenants to advice and financial support. This helps their health and well-being in terms of maximising their income and providing practical energy efficiency advice and support to reduce increasing fuel bills.
“Community engagement is a significant element of our work. We work with a range of community groups to arrange educational, environmental and social events and initiatives to support our tenants. This is supported by projects to make our communities safer.
“The social housing sector also supports the local economy by awarding contracts to small and medium sized businesses, as well as larger contractors. This helps keep the pound local, supports local firms to employ local staff and helps protect the Welsh language and culture by providing quality jobs locally.
“But we cannot do this work alone and we have examples of great partnership within the housing sector regionally and nationally, but also with a wide range of public, voluntary and private sectors – all working together to support tenants and help our communities across north Wales to thrive.”