Social Housing Associations Highlight Community Impact at Eisteddfod

Providing a quality home is essential to people’s health and well-being and has wider positive impacts on the local community.

That was one of the key discussion points at a discussion hosted by four north Wales social housing associations on the Eisteddfod Maes in Wrexham.

The impact of the housing sector, the importance of the social value provided to local communities, supporting tenants through the cost of living crisis and community engagement were some of the other key topics discussed at the session.

On the panel were Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of Adra; Osian Elis, Head of Supported Housing at North Wales Housing Association, Ffion Pittendreigh, Community Initiatives Manager at Grŵp Cynefin, Claire Morgan, Head of People from ClwydAlyn and Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn.

A panel spokesperson said: