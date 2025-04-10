Social Care Leader Issues Warning Over New Care Home Ratings System

A social care champion has given a “cautious welcome” to a new ratings system for care homes and home care services in Wales.

Mario Kreft MBE, chair of Care Forum Wales, said he believed it had been introduced too soon without sufficient safeguards or proper funding. As a result, he fears some care homes and domiciliary care companies will be unfairly labelled as failing organisations.

Under the new system, care homes and home care services will be graded on four different aspects of care. Inspections by regulators Care Inspectorate Wales will focus on well-being, care and support, leadership and management and the environment at the home.

Care homes will then be legally obliged to display their ratings at the home and online.

While supporting the idea behind it, Mr Kreft has concerns about the speed of the implementation and what he called “the unfairness of the post code lottery of social care funding in Wales”.

He said: