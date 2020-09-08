How do you create connections, grow supplier networks and access support to keep growing? This will be some of the key issues discussed at tomorrow’s Social Business Wales Food Network for social entrepreneurs.

The online event, funded by Welsh Government and European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), will invite social enterprises working in the food industry to look at solutions to changes in consumer needs and increased demand in Walesfollowing the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will hear about the experiences of a number of innovative producers, caterers and retailers looking at sustainable farming, supply chain resilience and upshifts in the demand. Speakers include:

Dragon Dinners

Waterloo Tea

Wye Valley Producers

Banc Organics (Gwendraeth Organic CIC)

Partneriaeth Ogwen

Swper Box

This session will also include an introduction from Zero2Five – the Welsh Food Industry Centre.

Elizabeth Hudson, Market Development Advisor at Social Business Wales, said:

“Local food is firmly in the spotlight following the Covid-19 pandemic. Everyone, regardless of their situation, acknowledges more than ever the vital nature of reliable, traceable and ethically-produced food. Local producers, including social businesses, are at the forefront of catering for changes in demand and can harness this shift by analysing and refining their approaches. “At Social Business Wales, we are excited to launch our network event specially designed for social entrepreneurs in the food industry, to help them create connections with each other, grow their supplier networks and access the support they need to keep growing. As well as hearing from a number of inspiring innovators within the industry, we’ll also signpost you to the right support and develop a series of industry-specific network sessions based on feedback from this session. “So if you’re part of social business working in the food industry or have key stakeholders with strong social values, please do get involved.”

You can register for this free event by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/food-network-for-social-businesses-rhwydwaith-bwyd-ar-gyfer-busnesau-cymd-tickets-118000603983

Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email followed by a Zoom link to join the session shortly before it starts.

Social Business Wales is a project which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Welsh Government and is delivered by the Wales Co-operative Centre. It is part of the Business Wales service.

Social Business Wales (SBW) can help with a wide variety of challenges – from VAT advice to visioning, from business planning to board development and from sales strategy to stakeholder engagement. The expert team of business advisors offer friendly, one to one advice and are backed up by specialist consultants in areas including HR, law, finance and marketing.

This project is designed to support established social businesses that are looking to expand, diversify or create more jobs. SBW also supports businesses to transition into employee ownership, often as part of a business succession process. For more information, visit: https://employeeownershipwales.co.uk/